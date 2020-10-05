Skechers Singapore Is Giving 40% Off In Exchange For Wearable Old Shoes

If you have a shoe cabinet piling up with old kicks that are collecting dust, it’s time to do something about it.

Before chucking them away at the recycling bin below your block, consider going through the pile once more to sift for shoes that are worn, but still wearable.

That’s because Skechers Singapore wants them. In exchange for your pair of old kicks, they’ll be giving you a 40% discount.

Quite a generous barter, we must say.

Skechers now accepting old shoes

Time to dust off your pair of worn shoes, and let Skechers Singapore evaluate whether you’re eligible for the discount.

According to a spokesperson, they are looking for shoes from any brand that are in “reasonably good condition”.

Your old shoes will then be donated to shoe redistribution initiative Soles4Souls.

The US-based charity drive was brought to Singapore by a woman called Nana, who shares the belief that textiles like clothes and shoes should be kept out of landfills.

Source

According to Soles4Souls’ website, “something as simple as a pair of shoes can make a big difference.”

Not only do clothes and shoes prevent injuries and illnesses, they also offer dignity to those who wear them.

40% discount can’t be used for Hello Kitty collection

There are some things to note when you get the 40% discount:

You can only buy up to 3 pairs of shoes per transaction

Discount isn’t applicable to Hello Kitty collection, new arrivals and other selected items

You can’t use it on socks and shoe care items too.

Skechers Singapore said official details about this will be released soon. We’ll update the article once we have them.

Blessing those in need with pre-loved items

Even if you don’t do a lot of walking now because you’re working from home, you can’t go wrong with shoes made of memory foam.

Not only will your well-cradled soles and arches thank you for it, we’re sure underprivileged groups will appreciate receiving shoes as gifts too.

Featured image by MS News.