Man in M’sia gets sued for S$91K after writing negative review of restaurant on Facebook

Man writes negative review of hot pot restaurant’s poor service on Facebook, gets sued for S$91,000

A man in Malaysia is facing a RM300,000 (S$91,000) lawsuit after posting a negative review of a hot pot restaurant on Facebook.

The man, who shared his experience in the Facebook group “法律与你同行 Law & Justice”, explained that he had received a legal letter accusing him of defaming the restaurant.

According to Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily, the restaurant also demanded RM300,000 in compensation.

Man expresses dissatisfaction over restaurant’s rule

According to his now-deleted review of the restaurant, the dispute occurred when the restaurant he dined at offered two menu sets — RM30 (S$9) and RM50 (S$15).

His vegetarian friend had opted for the cheaper RM30 set but was told all diners sitting at the same table must order the same set, so they upgraded to the RM50 choice.

Later, two more friends joined, but due to limited seating, they had to sit at a separate table.

When they ordered the RM30 set, the staff insisted they take the RM50 option, claiming they were part of the same group and might share the more expensive ingredients.

The man said the restaurant’s rule “insulted their dignity”. Staff and the owner, however, stood firm, saying that they can’t give in “every time a customer makes a fuss”.

Man told that he needs S$9,000 to fight in court

Following the incident, the man posted a negative review on Facebook, prompting the lawsuit.

“We consulted a lawyer and were told we’d need about RM30,000 (S$9,000) in legal fees. We are just ordinary people and have no way to go head-to-head with a financially powerful group in court,” he wrote, expressing his frustration.

It remains unclear how the case, which is ongoing, would develop.

