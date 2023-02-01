S’pore Man Sues Woman For ‘Emotional Trauma’ After She Rejects His Requests For Increased Interactions

Man Sues Woman For Trauma Caused By Rejection Of Improving Relationship

After getting rejected by a woman he wanted a romantic relationship with, a man in Singapore, Mr K Kawshigan, sued her for S$3 million on the basis of ’emotional trauma’.

Mr Kawshigan also filed a S$22,000 magistrate’s court claim for allegedly breaching an agreement to improve their relationship.

But this was struck out by the State Courts who found his claim ‘groundless’, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Man threatens legal action after woman rejects him

Back in 2016, Mr Kawshigan met Ms Nora Tan and the pair became friends.

But in Sep 2020, they found that they were misaligned in how they saw their relationship and problems arose.

Mr Kawshigan saw Ms Tan as his ‘closest friend’ while she only saw him as a friend.

Following this, Ms Tan asked that they interact less but this displeased Mr Kawshigan.

Ms Tan then emphasised the need for boundaries, advising him to be “self-reliant”.

In October of the same year, Mr Kawshigan issued her a letter of demand threatening legal action due to “monetary damages arising from negligent infliction of emotional distress and possible defamation”.

Ms Tan then tried to reason with him. In a text message, she said her “discomfort” was genuine.

Mr Kawshigan replied that she could either comply with his demands to pursue a romantic relationship or suffer “irrevocable” damage to her personal and professional life.

Man cannot accept woman’s rejection

Things remained unresolved and Mr Kawshigan’s counsellor asked Ms Tan to join their sessions.

Hoping it will help him come to terms with her decision not to deepen their relationship, she agreed.

This kept the pair out of the court for a year and a half. However, even after, Mr Kawshigan could not accept her decision.

Ms Tan then felt the sessions had become futile and stopped attending them.

In Apr 2022, Ms Tan started harassment proceedings against Mr Kawshigan.

Mr Kawshigan responded to this with a text message alluding to a potential claim against her that would “make her (your) liability worst”.

The pair then went through discussions on steps to better align their relationship.

But after much back and forth, Ms Tan ultimately decided to cease communications with Mr Kawshigan on 14 May.

According to ST, she could no longer handle his requests for increased interaction and his inability to respect her personal boundaries.

‘Groundless’ magistrate’s court claim gets struck out

On 7 Jul 2022, Mr Kawshigan filed a S$3 million High Court claim against Ms Tan.

He alleged that her remarks and negligence led to “damage to his stellar reputation” and he suffered a loss in earning capacity.

Mr Kawshigan also factored in costs incurred in rehabilitation and therapy programmes to overcome the “trauma, depression and impacts”.

ST reported that Ms Tan then obtained an expedited protection order against him. She also engaged lawyers to file her defence and counterclaim to the lawsuit.

Later on 27 Aug, Mr Kawshigan filed another S$22,000 court claim for alleged breach of the steps to better align their relationship.

He claimed that this caused his earning capacity as an “active high-capital trader by night and a busy CEO by day” to be negatively impacted. It also led to him needing “deeper psychological assistance”.

Court documents show that Ms Tan applied to strike out the claim.

State Courts deputy registrar Lewis Tan found that the claim was “groundless and without foundation”.

He said it amounted to an abuse of the court process and stuck it out earlier in January.

Mr Tan went on to say the court will not be an accessory to Mr Kawshigan’s calculated attempt to compel engagement from Ms Tan.

The High Court lawsuit pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 9 Feb.

