S’pore Man Allegedly Throws Yan Yan At Ladies Who Rejected Him, Police Report Lodged

Man Allegedly Throws Yan Yan Biscuit Towards Ladies At Cuppage Plaza

Strange and unexpected things often happen whenever we’re out painting the town red.

But no one could’ve predicted what happened to a group of ladies, who recently went drinking at Cuppage Plaza in Orchard.

A man allegedly threw a packet of Yan Yan biscuits at the group of ladies, after they rejected his advances.

The victim, together with her friends, proceeded to confront the perpetrator. The man, however, allegedly ran off at the first sight of the police.

A police report has since been lodged.

Man approaches group of ladies at Cuppage Plaza

According to Cheryl, one of the victims, she and three other friends went for a night out at Cuppage Plaza on Thursday (8 Dec).

Out of nowhere, a man approached the group and asked if they wanted to “drink sake”, presumably asking if they’d like to join him and his friends to drink.

However, the group were not interested in the man’s offer. “We declined, he walked off, we went on with our night”, recounted Cheryl.

Man allegedly throw Yan Yan biscuits at ladies on 8 Dec

About 30 minutes later, Cheryl was allegedly hit on the side of her face by a “hard object”, thrown from behind her.

Recalling the incident, the 25-year-old said she felt as if she was trucked by a “filled plastic bottle”. The impact of the “hard” throw also left a stinging sensation on her face.

While she felt some pain in her cheek, Cheryl said she was lucky that it didn’t hit her in the eye.

Turns out, the man from before had allegedly thrown a packet of Yan Yan biscuits at the group while taunting them.

Alleged perpetrator’s friend attempts to defuse situation

Angered by the man’s behaviour, one of Cheryl’s friends confronted the alleged perpetrator.

At the same time, one of the man’s friends attempted to defuse the situation and pleaded with them not to call the police.

While this was happening, the man allegedly stood behind his friend and continued “smirking and taunting them (us)”.

In the video, the man was seen making gestures as if to say he didn’t do anything wrong.

Cheryl also claimed that the man did not apologise for his actions.

Just as the police were arriving, the man allegedly ran away, leaving his friend alone with the group and the cops.

Subsequent attempts at locating him were also not successful.

A police report has since been lodged.

