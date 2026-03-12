Woman confronts man twice for allegedly taking photo of her at AMK Hub, demands he delete it

Man allegedly takes photo of woman at AMK Hub without her consent, told to delete it twice

A woman has shared a disturbing encounter on TikTok, where she caught a man allegedly taking a photo of her without consent while she was queuing for food at AMK Hub.

Man allegedly takes photo of woman without her consent

In a TikTok post shared on 8 March, the woman recounted an “unsettling experience” that took place earlier that day at around 3.40pm.

According to the Original Poster (OP), she had been standing in line at Qiji when she noticed a man seated at a nearby table.

The man, whom she described as Chinese and appearing to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was sitting to her right while she waited to order.

At one point, she alleged that he “blatantly” took a photo of her. “It felt very obvious and close to my face, which immediately made me uncomfortable,” she said in the post.

Soon after, she noticed that the image was displayed on his phone screen, visible as he placed the device on the table.

Woman demands man delete photo

What puzzled her more was that the man then took out some poker cards and appeared to be looking at them while also looking at the photo of her.

Feeling uneasy, the OP decided to confront him. She approached the man and asked him directly: “Did you just take a photo of me? Please delete it.”

According to her, he agreed and deleted the image in front of her. After that, she returned to ordering her food and waited at a distance.

However, when she walked past him again after collecting her food, she saw the photo still visible on his screen.

She also claimed that he was again pulling out poker cards while looking at her photo.

Woman confronts man a second time

Feeling upset and uncomfortable, she confronted him a second time.

“I told you to delete it. Please delete it now, including from your recently deleted,” she told the man.

The man then showed her that he was deleting the image again, although she admitted she could not be certain whether it had been permanently removed.

The incident left the OP shaken, especially since she had never had to confront a stranger like this in public before.

She decided to share her experience online to raise awareness and remind others to stay vigilant about their surroundings.

The OP also appealed to netizens to inform her if they ever come across photos of her circulating online that were not posted by her.

Netizens praise OP for confronting man

The post quickly gained traction, with many netizens praising the OP for her courage in confronting the man.

One user suggested that the OP should have taken a photo of the man to protect herself.

Others in the comments section asked if the OP had made a police report, to which she confirmed that she had done so.

Some netizens were curious about the poker cards the man was using and wondered if he was involved in “black magic.”

Meanwhile, one user commended the OP for doing the “right thing” by confronting the man, calling it a brave action.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: S’pore Woman Confronts Man Who Allegedly Took Photos Of Her, He Says His Phone Has Issues

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kaspars Grinvalds on Canva & mallsg.sg. Both for illustration purposes only.