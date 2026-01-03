Man in M’sia gets caught on New Year’s Eve date with 14-year-old girl, questioned & arrested

20-year-old arrested after celebrating New Year’s Eve with minor

A 20-year-old man in Malaysia was arrested after police found him out celebrating New Year’s Eve with a 14-year-old girl without her family’s consent.

The incident came to light after officers discovered the pair during a routine enforcement check.

Pair knew each other for about five months

According to a Malaysian news outlet, police officers found the teenage girl in the company of the young man late at night.

Police questioned the man on the spot after learning that the girl was still a minor.

A video on X shows an officer sternly reprimanding the man and stressing that cases involving minors are taken seriously.

The officer reminded him that the girl was a secondary school student and reiterated that it was inappropriate for minors to be out late without adult supervision.

The officers discovered that the man and the girl had known each other for approximately five months.

They reportedly met through mutual friends and social media applications.

Man detained to assist with investigations

Following the encounter, the 20-year-old man was taken into custody to assist with further investigations.

Authorities confirmed that the case is being handled under relevant child protection laws and legal provisions concerning minors.

Police have since issued a public reminder to parents and guardians to closely supervise their children, especially during festive seasons.

