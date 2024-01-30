Man Moved To S’pore At 86 Due To Safety, Video Of Him Thanking Lee Kuan Yew Goes Viral

Video Of 92-Year-Old Man Thanking Lee Kuan Yew For Keeping Singapore Safe Goes Viral

A video from 2013 of an elderly man thanking Lee Kuan Yew for his contributions towards Singapore has resurfaced recently.

In the now-viral footage, the elderly man shared that he migrated from Malaysia to Singapore at the age of 86 in search of a safer place to live.

Grateful for discovering Singapore, which he described as “safe and advanced”, the man thanked Mr Lee for his leadership in making this happen.

Elderly man shares he migrated to Singapore at 86 from Malaysia

In the video, which has been circulating widely on Facebook, a 92-year-old man was seen speaking at an event with Mr Lee in attendance.

The footage starts with the man saying that he had migrated from Malaysia to Singapore with his wife six years ago.

He shared that he had five children and that only one of them was Singaporean.

The rest held citizenship from other countries such as Australia, America, Canada, and Japan.

The man added that he had visited many countries and only decided to migrate to Singapore when he was 86.

Elderly man thanks Lee Kuan Yew for contributions towards Singapore

He explained that he made the move due to Singapore’s “good security” — something he valued tremendously now that he’s older.

In comparison, he claimed that he was robbed a number of times in Malaysia and that there’s no sense of security there.

He shared that he chose Singapore as he wanted a place to live peacefully in his silver years.

The man then thanked Mr Lee for his leadership qualities and for transforming Singapore into a safe and advanced country.

“A great place… I feel so grateful,” he said, after which the camera swivels to show Mr Lee, who was sitting on stage.

Video originally posted in 2013

The video showcasing the elderly man’s heartfelt gratitude to Mr Lee has gone viral on Facebook with over 1,300 shares at the time of writing.

Turns out, the video was posted nearly 11 years ago in 2013.

The video was taken at “Making Singapore Home”, a seminar hosted by Lianhe Zaobao attended by new immigrants.

You can watch the dialogue in full on SPH Razor’s YouTube channel here.

Featured image adapted from SPH Razor on YouTube.