Man Throws 25kg Bicycle From Choa Chu Kang HDB After Argument With Wife, Jailed 1 Month

Man Throws Bicycle From 14th Floor Of HDB After Argument With Wife

After arguing with his wife over attire for their wedding reception, a man threw a 25kg bicycle down from his flat in Choa Chu Kang.

On Thursday (15 Dec), 26-year-old Mohammad Noor Iszuan Noordin was sentenced to one month in jail for his offence.

He pleaded guilty to one count of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.

Man throws bicycle from 14th floor of HDB flat

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the incident happened on 23 January 2021.

Noor and his wife were allegedly quarrelling over what to wear to their upcoming wedding reception.

Following the argument, Noor stormed out of his Choa Chu Kang Crescent flat. That’s when he spotted his yellow bicycle, which was parked outside.

In a fit of rage, he picked the bicycle up and flung it over the parapet from the 14th floor.

The bicycle weighed 25kg and was from the now defunct bike-sharing platform Ofo, reported TODAY.

Around 15 minutes later, a member of the public called the police, saying that someone had thrown a bicycle down from the building.

However, when interviewed by the police, Noor lied and denied his involvement.

Defence said man’s offence was an ’emotional reaction’

In court, the prosecution asked for six weeks’ jail, noting that Noor tossed the bike all the way from the 14th floor.

This magnified the possible harm his actions could have caused, she added.

Furthermore, Noor committed the offence at 7.15pm, when there was likely to be more people around. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

On the other hand, Noor’s defence lawyer asked for two weeks’ jail instead.

He pointed out that his client’s offence was “an emotional reaction”, and that he realises he should not have done it.

Noor, who reportedly has borderline intellectual functioning, has also not had any other run-ins with the law since then.

Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that Noor did not check for passers-by before throwing the bike down.

However, the defence stated that this was consistent with the fact that his actions stemmed from an emotional outburst.

In the end, Noor was sentenced to a month’s jail after pleading guilty to one charge of committing a rash act.

For his offence, he could have been given up to six months’ jail, a S$2,500 fine, or both.

Featured image adapted from nicole lim on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.