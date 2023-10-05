94-Year-Old Man’s Decomposing Body Found In Toa Payoh Flat After Neighbours Notice Foul Smell

Elderly Man Found Dead In Toa Payoh Flat After Nobody Sees Him For 2 Weeks

Elderly folk living alone paint a pitiful picture, as one wonders what would happen in times of emergency. A 94-year-old man sadly passed away in his Toa Payoh flat without anyone knowing, until neighbours detected a foul smell.

When police entered his unit on Wednesday (4 Oct), they found the elderly man’s body in a state of decomposition.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, though the police are not suspecting foul play.

Body of elderly man found in Toa Payoh flat

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reader alerted them to the presence of several police cars at the foot of Block 54 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh at about 1pm on Wednesday (4 Oct).

Upon stepping out of the lift on the 12th floor, the reporter immediately detected a rancid smell.

The police had cordoned off both ends of the corridor, as some officers stood in front of the unit where the body was found.

Based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play. However, investigations are still ongoing.

Foul smell from flat got worse as days passed

The elderly man’s neighbour Mr Kamis told Shin Min Daily that he first noticed a foul smell four days before the discovery of the body.

Feeling uneasy, he knocked twice on the door, to no response. When the stench got stronger as days passed, someone eventually alerted the police.

Mr Kamis shared that he would sometimes greet the deceased when they crossed paths, but the latter didn’t speak much.

Other neighbours claimed that the deceased was always alone in his flat, not even receiving visitors on special occasions.

Man allegedly had children but neighbours never saw them

His predicament became even sadder when a resident claimed that the deceased once shared that he had children. However, nobody had apparently ever seen them visiting him.

The man, described as tall, kind, reserved and of slim build, reportedly used to work at a fast food restaurant.

His unfortunate demise upset a neighbour, who lamented about how he lived alone for decades and eventually died alone.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to all who knew the deceased.

