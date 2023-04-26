Elderly Man Dies Alone In S’pore Shophouse, Trauma Cleaners Find Untouched Hari Raya Outfit

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Trauma Clenaers Find Elderly Man Dead In Shophouse Days Before Hari Raya

Hari Raya Puasa is meant to be a festival of gatherings and celebration. However, a tragedy recently unfolded shortly before the joyous holiday, a stark reminder that not everyone has the chance to celebrate special events with loved ones.

A group of trauma cleaners in Singapore attended to a case two days before Hari Raya, where an elderly man had died alone in a shophouse. No one noticed that the man had passed until liquid seeped into the shop below.

In the midst of carrying out their tasks, the trauma cleaners found a set of untouched Hari Raya outfit in a corner of the man’s room. The discovery was a poignant realisation for them that the elderly man was likely excited to celebrate the occasion before his passing.

@ddqservices Hey guys, so I would like to share with you about a case we came across just 2 days before Raya. The job took me to a small rented room above a shophouse where an elderly Malay man had died alone. His body was only discovered by the shop owner below, when the smell and the pool of water mixed with bodily fluids had seeped through the shopfloor. Upon entering the room, I was confronted with a shocking sight. The flood was almost ankle-deep, a combination of water from a choked sewage pipe, bodily fluids, and remnants of decay. The murky water was filled with maggots swimming through the tainted water. The scene was distressing, and I couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed by the tragedy that had unfolded in this tiny room. In the midst of the chaos, my eyes were drawn to a corner of the room. There, hanging neatly, was a pair of baju kurung, a samping, and a pair of shoes. These items stood in stark contrast to the horrifying scene surrounding them, and they served as a poignant reminder of the Pakcik anticipation for the upcoming Raya celebration. As I began the somber process of cleaning the room, the shop owner shared with me the conversations he’d had with deceased a few days ago. The elderly man had no family or relatives left, and yet he had been looking forward to Raya, excited to celebrate the special occasion even if he had no one to share it with. He had also shared his dream of finally owning a home, a dream that was so close to becoming a reality. The Pakcik story is reminder for me of the importance of cherishing the relationships and moments that bring us happiness and to extend a helping hand to those who may be struggling in solitude. It taught me to hold on to hope even in the darkest of times, for life is fleeting, and we never know when our own story might come to an end. #bts #life #of #a #traumacleaner #in #singapore #traumacleaning #afterdeath #fypsg🇸🇬 #fypsg♥️ #fypsg ♬ Pelangi Petang – Dato’ Sudirman

Trauma cleaners find deceased in shophouse days before Hari Raya

The trauma cleaners from DDQ Services shared the tragic story on their TikTok page on Tuesday (25 Apr).

The short video showed a mattress soaked in fluids in a small shophouse unit. The surrounding floor was also covered in paper towels, used to absorb the fluids on the ground.

In the caption, DDQ wrote that they attended to this case just two days before Hari Raya Puasa or Aidilfitri. An elderly Malay man had died alone in a small rental unit above a shophouse.

Apparently, his body was only discovered when the odour and fluids seeped through the floor, into the shop below. That was when the shop owner found the deceased.

DDQ shared that when they entered the room, the liquid on the ground was ankle-deep. It was a mix of water from a choked sewage pipe, bodily fluids, and liquid from the decaying process. Maggots were also swimming around in the liquid.

The cleaners called this a “distressing” scene, and said that they felt overwhelmed by the tragedy.

Untouched Hari Raya outfit hung up neatly in corner

Perhaps even sadder was that the cleaners found a set of untouched Hari Raya outfit hanging neatly in the corner of the room. According to them, there was a pair of baju kurung, a samping, and a pair of shoes.

However, the video did not show the outfit that the cleaners found.

“These items stood in stark contrast to the horrifying scene surrounding them, and they served as a poignant reminder of the Pakcik’s anticipation for the upcoming Raya celebration,” DDQ wrote.

The cleaners later learnt from the shop owner that the deceased had no family or relatives. Despite that, he was still looking forward to Hari Raya and the celebrations even if he had nobody to spend it with.

The deceased was also purportedly looking forward to finally owning a home to call his own before his untimely passing.

Trauma cleaners remind everyone to cherish life’s special moments

Following the experience, DDQ reminded viewers of the importance of cherishing the relationships and moments that bring us happiness.

They also urged others to extend a helping hand to those who may be going through hardships alone.

“It taught me to hold on to hope even in the darkest of times, for life is fleeting, and we never know when our own story might come to an end,” the admin behind the account reflected.

We hope that despite the unpleasant circumstances in which his death was discovered, the elderly man passed away peacefully in his abode. We also hope that his final rites were done smoothly and that anyone who knew him was informed of his passing.

Thank you to trauma cleaners like DDQ for cleaning up after the deceased and helping to ease countless families’ troubles during difficult times.

