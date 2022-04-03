Golden Retrievers Overwhelm Owner With Love & Joy As He Returns Home

The long-awaited reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border caused joyous scenes on the Causeway.

It meant that many Malaysians could finally return home to emotional reunions with their loved ones.

But it wasn’t just humans who rejoiced. For one Malaysian man, it was his dogs who gave him a very warm welcome.

It showed how animals were also affected by the border closures by not being able to see their beloved humans.

Excitement started at the gate

The touching scene was shared on TikTok on Saturday (2 Apr), where it gained over 117,000 likes.

The excitement started before the man even entered the gate, as just the glimpse of its owner on the other side prompted one golden retriever to jump up onto it, barking and wagging its tail.

The other golden retriever, who was in a cage, also barked and wagged its tail.

As the owner finally entered, the 1st dog couldn’t help but shower him with love.

The affection was so overwhelming that the man had to kneel to hug properly.

Welcomed by both dogs

Later, the man has his hands full with both dogs, as they vie for his attention by jumping on him and trying to lick his face.

He soon lies down on the floor to allow them to play more easily.

Separated for 486 days

In his caption, the OP @paandichelsea revealed that his babies, adorably named Simba and Nala, had been separated from him for 486 days.

No wonder they’ve clearly missed him.

He also alluded to the border closures between the two countries with the hashtag “#singaporelockdown”.

He loves them like his children

In a subsequent TikTok posted on Sunday (3 Apr), @paandichelsea shared more quality time with his dogs.

He explained that while Simba was “excessively possessive towards me”, the adoration was reciprocated as he loved Simba and Nala as his own children.

He also said he assured them that he’ll be there “forever” to spend time with them.

Animals can show love too

Judging by the comments on his videos, netizens were moved by the unbridled joy Simba and Nala showed.

Their pure devotion reminds us that animals can love and miss their humans just as much as humans can.

We hope that the border closure situation will happen again, so the loving doggos will be able to spend more time with their owner.

