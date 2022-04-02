Malaysian Man Returns Home After Land Borders Reopen & Surprises Family

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, many Malaysians working in Singapore have not been able to return home for the past two years. But now that the land borders have reopened, throngs of Malaysians are making a beeline home to reunite with their families.

Recently, Malaysian TikTokers @sushiduo shared the touching return of their brother, who had been away from the family for 2.5 years.

The clip of different generations of the family walking up to him for a hug and breaking down in tears moved many viewers and garnered nearly a million views.

Malaysian man returns home after 2.5 years

As land borders reopened on Friday (1 Apr), TikTokers @sushiduo shared a video of their brother’s surprise visit home, likely from Singapore. In the video, they explained that he hadn’t been back for 2.5 years due to the pandemic.

Upon setting foot into the house, he immediately went to his mother and enveloped her in a loving embrace as she broke into tears.

However, his grandmother didn’t seem to notice him at first. To guide her to the surprise, the OP pointed to him and asked, “Grandma, who is that?”

The grandmother turned back, stared in awe, and said,

Oh my gosh boy.

Family members take turns to hug young man

As his grandmother stood reeling probably from the surprise, the man’s father walked over to him with an excited look on his face, almost like an enthusiastic child at a candy store.

He couldn’t hide his delight as he approached his son with arms wide open, eager to embrace the young man.

Even while the son took a while to hold his mother in his arms, the father waited patiently for his turn.

When the father’s turn finally arrived, the two men fell into a loving embrace which saw the son sobbing and telling his father that he missed him.

Of course, the young man didn’t forget his grandmother, whom he gently hugged next, while reassuring her that he had indeed returned.

Even his sister couldn’t hold back her tears as she made her way over to him to hug him. She exclaimed that it had been “so long” since they had last seen him.

Tears aside, the family was evidently just happy to have the man back home with them.

Hope to see more heartwarming reunions

The reopening of land borders is a blessing for folks who have loved ones in Malaysia and Singapore.

Hopefully, more families will get to have happy reunions like this in time to come.

We wish those who will be making their way across the Causeway soon a safe journey.

