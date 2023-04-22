Mandai Wildlife West Will Be Community Space With Free Entry, Has Towering Waterfall & Play Areas

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mandai Wildlife West Is Main Arrival Area For Attractions Like Bird Paradise

Interest in Bird Paradise is increasing, with Singaporeans eagerly looking forward to checking out the new park.

However, before they enter the attraction they would have to pass through a community space that will have its own appeal as well.

Better yet, this space has free admission for all.

There, visitors will also be able to check out a towering waterfall and play areas for children, among other things.

Mandai Wildlife West soft opening is on 8 May

In a media release sent to MS News, Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG) said Mandai Wildlife West will open on 8 May.

The soft opening will be in tandem with that of Bird Paradise, so it will be possible to visit before heading to the new bird park.

In fact, Mandai Wildlife West is integrated into the Mandai Rejuvenation Project as a “new, ungated community space” that’s the gateway to Bird Paradise and the upcoming Rainforest Wild, MWG added.

Forest Gateway welcomes visitors

The adventure starts even before one reaches the premises, as the Forest Gateway across Mandai Lake Road welcomes visitors into the precinct.

The 85m-long entry archway has impressions of animals carved into the rock that are inspired by wildlife parks.

Look closely and you might spot a giraffe, Malayan sun bear, Asian elephant and great pied hornbill.

Once visitors arrive, they’ll enter Mandai Wildlife West proper en route to the winged canopy of Bird Paradise.

But they’ll probably want to linger for a while because there will be lots to do even at this transit area.

10m-tall replica of Indonesian waterfall

One of the most striking features of Mandai Wildlife West will be the towering waterfall.

This 10m-tall installation would be the first thing seen by arriving guests. It’s modelled after Indonesia’s Madakaripura waterfall, in a celebration of the region’s tropical rainforests.

Guests will be able to climb to the top of the waterfall via a path that leads them behind a water curtain, enjoying some cool mist on the way.

Pangolin-inspired play areas for children

Upon reaching the upper deck, families will be glad to see two play areas designed with inspiration from the Sunda Pangolin, a native Singapore species.

At the Pangolin Adventure and Pangolin Hideout, kids will have a field day climbing, burrowing and sliding through their stations — just like the titular animal.

At Forest Stream, another interactive play area, they can weave through the root-like structures inspired by mangrove forests.

F&B outlets to replenish one’s energy

After exploring the waterfall and play areas, visitors might start feeling a little hungry.

Thankfully, Mandai Wildlife West has a host of F&B outlets where people can replenish their energy before proceeding to the other attractions.

Familiar names like fast-food chain A&W and Western restaurant Collin’s will be available, along with Han’s Union fusion food, Pavilion Banana Leaf Indian cuisine and coffee houses by Starbucks and Old Chang Kee.

There’ll also be a trio of international brands under the same roof — Luke’s Lobster, Leckerbaer, and Mr Holmes Bakehouse.

Rounding off the selection will be a Birds of Paradise ice cream and sandwich outlet, an UnPackt grocery store and Cheers convenience store.

Mandai Wildlife West opens early & closes late

It almost sounds like Mandai Wildlife West will be a worthwhile destination on its own for an inexpensive day out.

As it opens as early as 6am and closes late at 9pm, there’s almost no time that people aren’t welcome there.

To go on to Bird Paradise after that, check out their website here, otherwise here’s some details to know about Mandai Wildlife West:

Mandai Wildlife West

Address: 20 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729825

Opening hours: 6am – 9pm daily

Website: Mandai Wildlife West | Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Nearest MRT: Springleaf, Khatib

There is also a Mandai Shuttle that takes you from Khatib MRT station straight to Mandai Wildlife Reserve in 15 minutes. The fare is S$1 for adults and children above the age of three.

