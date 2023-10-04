S$60M Penthouse Has Unobstructed Views Of Marina Bay & Huge Indoor Swimming Pool

Marina Bay Residences Penthouse Is A Literal Dreamhouse In Singapore

In trying to get a bird’s eye view of the Marina Bay area, the first thought would tend to be seeing it from the top of Marina Bay Sands (MBS). But what if you had access to a penthouse on the upper floor of a condominium building nearby?

Local media company Stacked Homes gave viewers an exclusive glimpse of that via their TikTok video yesterday (3 Oct).

@stacked.homes A 60 million dollar penthouse in Singapore ♬ Palace – ADTurnUp

In the clip, they briefly toured a penthouse on the 53rd floor of Marina Bay Residences, a luxury apartment building in Singapore’s central area.

Penthouse on 53rd storey of Marina Bay Residences worth S$60 million

To build sandcastles in the sky means to daydream, but the lucky owner of this sky-high penthouse in Marina Bay would be living the dream instead.

The moment you enter the home, you’ll step into this massive foyer of sorts with plenty of empty space and floor-to-ceiling windows all around. Long blinds offer shade, but slants of sunlight peek through the gaps.

A staircase leads to the main living space with a kitchen, but most importantly, priceless views of the surrounding area. On one side is MBS and the Gardens by the Bay attractions, and on the other is the Singapore River, along which the Esplanade and Fullerton Hotel stand.

And that’s just from inside the apartment. Step out onto the balcony and you’ll get to take in the same view while enjoying the breeze.

Huge swimming pool within the apartment unit

If your jaw is already on the floor after seeing the penthouse’s features thus far, wait till you see what’s on the upper storey.

Within the apartment itself lies a large swimming pool for the residents’ personal use.

The host claims that the pool is one of — if not — the largest swimming pool within any condominium unit in Singapore.

Truly a heaven on earth, it’s no wonder that the penthouse could fetch an over S$60 million price tag.

Acknowledging the home’s staggering value, many viewers jokingly asked if they could pay in instalments or use various discount methods.

Even then, they realised they may never be able to afford it. Would you dream of living in a home like this? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: Chinese Buyer Allegedly Snaps Up S$30M Penthouse In Orchard, Managed To Beat Increased Stamp Duty Rate

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @stacked.homes on TikTok.