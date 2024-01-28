Marina Bay Sands Has Imposing Turquoise Dragons In Mall & Hotel, Netizens Respond Favourably

Marina Bay Sands Dragons Are Suspended Over Atrium & Displayed In Hotel Lobby

As the Year Of The Dragon approaches, festive decorations featuring the mythical animal are being rolled out across Singapore.

While the designs of some dragons in town have elicited less-than-favourable responses, other representations have looked more impressive.

Take for example the imposing turquoise dragons gracing the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

1 Marina Bay Sands dragon is suspended above atrium

From photos being posted by awestruck netizens across social media, a large dragon has been suspended over one of the atriums.

The decoration, which faces Marina Bay and is just above the Gucci store and canal, is of an impressive length, stretching back to the escalators behind.

There’s also a Chinese arch behind it, which gives the viewer the impression that it has just flown underneath.

Atrium dragon looks ‘fierce’ enough

Besides its size and length, the MBS dragon is stunning as it’s turquoise, which isn’t a colour the creature is usually depicted in.

As the dragon represents imperial power, it’s also notable that the MBS one has dynamic facial features that look suitably “fierce” enough.

This is compared with dragons elsewhere that have been criticised as too jolly or looking like some other animal or even a Japanese comedian.

Another dragon in hotel lobby

The atrium dragon isn’t the only one in MBS.

According to photos by netizens, there’s also another dragon in the hotel lobby that’s similarly majestic despite being smaller.

This turquoise dragon, which is twisted in a loop, appears to be looking at the viewer with a slight smile.

One advantage this dragon has is that it’s possible to take a good selfie with it as it’s on ground level.

If angled correctly, people can take a photo with the dragon’s face looking directly into the camera.

Netizens give positive reviews of Marina Bay Sands dragons

MBS’ dragons have garnered positive responses, with netizens comparing them to the one in Chinatown.

An appealing attribute of the dragons’ was their “character”.

One netizen pointed out how the dragon had a “budget” — perhaps subtly referencing how it was in the glitzy location of MBS, after all.

To see the dragons with your own eyes, do head down to MBS this Lunar New Year.

Marina Bay Sands

Address: 1 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018971

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

