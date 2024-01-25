Marina Bay Will Have Light Show Featuring 1,500 Drones In The Shape Of A Dragon

Visit Marina Bay In February To See Light Show Featuring 1,500 Drones Form Dragon

A light show featuring 1,500 drones in the shape of a dragon will soon illuminate the Marina Bay Waterfront to usher in the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon.

The drone show is born out of a tripartite partnership between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Marina Bay Sands (MBS), and United Overseas Bank (UOB).

The 10-minute performance will run on six nights in February.

It will be free for all to enjoy.

1,500 drones converge to create dragon’s silhouette

Titled ‘The Legend of the Dragon Gate’, this captivating performance tells the mythical tale of the powerful Dragon King.

The Dragon King is the lord of the waters and can shapeshift between human and dragon forms.

Themes and values such as family reunion, luck, and prosperity will be major icons infused in the storyline.

Notably, an impressive fleet of 1,500 drones will converge to craft the majestic silhouette of a dragon at 8pm on the following dates:

6 Feb

10 Feb

11 Feb

16 Feb

17 Feb

18 Feb

The spectacle will add a uniquely enchanting touch against the iconic MBS skyline.

After the show, spectators can stay on to watch ‘Spectra – A Light & Water Show’, which runs at 8.30pm and 9.30pm on the same nights.

In a press release, MBS stated that these performances are a part of “a first-of-a-kind partnership to enliven the Marina Bay precinct for locals and tourists”.

More attractive promotions in store for visitors

The fun doesn’t stop there — the three partners have curated attractive promotions for UOB cardholders in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

These include hotel, attraction, retail, and dining promotions.

There are also special hotel packages featuring accommodations where visitors can enjoy an optimal view of the drone performance.

The hotels that are part of these packages include Marina Bay Sands and The Fullerton Bay Hotel.

Visitors also have the privilege to enjoy special deals at iconic attractions such as Gardens by the Bay and Singapore Flyer.

For more information about the promotions and the partnership, you can visit these websites:

Also read: Majestic Dragons Descend Upon Chinatown For CNY 2024 Light-Up, An Auspicious Start To The New Year

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Marina Bay Sands.

