CNY Dragon Decor In JB Mall ‘Looks Like Oxen’, Design To Be Adjusted

As the annual Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities draw near, it’s also the season to share one’s opinions on questionable decorations.

This time, people are all abuzz over the “dragons” gracing a mall in Johor Bahru, which are said to look like oxen.

In response to the feedback, the mall has said that the design will be adjusted.

Year of the Ox has arrived ‘really fast’, says netizen

A photo of the CNY decor was shared in the 新山Bukit Indah大小事 Facebook group on Friday (12 Jan), with the OP indicating that it was taken at Sutera Mall.

In his caption, he exclaimed, tongue firmly in cheek, that the mall’s “Ox Year” decorations were up.

The Year of the Ox has arrived “really fast”, he added.

In fact, the most recent Ox Year was three years ago in 2021, meaning the next one will be quite a while more in 2033.

Netizens agree that CNY decor in JB mall looks more like oxen

Many netizens agreed that the mall’s CNY decor looked like oxen instead of dragons, owing to their portly shape and jolly demeanour in contrast with the typical depiction of dragons as sleek and dynamic.

A woman said that even her four-year-old daughter declared that they were an oxen.

One joked that it was the legendary “dragon ox”.

Another posited that the dragon would say he merely gained weight.

Some even said that the mall was being environmentally friendly as the decorations can be reused when the actual Year of the Ox comes around.

Decor provides joyous backdrop to CNY fair

According to Sutera Mall’s Facebook page, they officially launched their CNY fair in their atrium last Friday (12 Jan).

The two “dragon cows” formed the backdrop of a stage where various performances took place as part of the opening ceremony, their smiley faces adding to the joyous atmosphere.

As of Sunday (14 Jan) evening, the pair still appeared on the mall’s Facebook post.

CNY decor will be adjusted, says JB mall

The rigorous discussion over social media hasn’t gone unnoticed by the mall, though.

A senior executive of Sutera Mall told the China Press that they’ve taken the feedback into account.

After discussions with their team of designers, minor adjustments will be made to the design this week, they said.

So if you want to take a look at the “dragon cows”, do head to Sutera Mall soon before they get a facelift.

