Cyclist Passes Away After Accident With Trailer At Marina East Drive On 31 May

A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle passed away on Monday (31 May) following an accident with a trailer at Marina East Drive.

A 37-year-old man driving the trailer was arrested for careless driving causing death, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene by an SCDF paramedic at around 4.30pm.

On Monday (31 May) at about 4.30pm, SCDF told MS News that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Marina East Drive.

Source

Images shared on SG Road Vigilante show that the bicycle was split into at least 2 parts.

Source

Out of consideration for the boy’s family, we will not be sharing other images of the accident.

37-year-old driver arrested

Police told CNA that a 37-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police were alerted to the accident at 4.25pm.

Investigations are ongoing.

Rest in peace to the boy

While the cause of the accident isn’t known, any loss of life is one too many in these situations.

MS News offer our condolences to the boy’s family, and may he rest in peace.

