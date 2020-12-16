New World Carnival At Marina Square Has VR & Classic Arcade Games

Virtual Reality (VR) games let us feel the thrill of navigating alternate realms while competing with friends. But if you’re looking for an arcade that can combine futuristic and old school arcade games, then here’s the destination you should visit soon.

New World Carnival at Marina Square offers VR racing games and haunted houses, as well as classic arcade games.

Visitors can now purchase tokens for their immersive experiences. Here’s a preview of what to expect.

VR games that take you to a whole new world

With up to 12 varieties of Virtual and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, the Marina Square arcade quite literally offers an endless world of possibilities.

At their high-speed VR racing experience, you can participate in tyre-burning street races or play with friends in a head-to-head competition.

VR haunted house meanwhile will transport you to frightening domains. Team up with up to 4 friends to gather the courage necessary to defeat supernatural creatures.

Head to the VR escape room which is a 2-player game where you can test friendships and help your BFF clear challenges.

VR Skypark promises vividly realistic gameplays like horse riding and balance beams. Once you get the hang of it, maybe you’ll be bold enough to try these sports in real-life too.

Now that’s a fun way to do sports without being at the mercy of the hot Sun.

Classic arcade games that’ll excite all ages

Classic arcade games never grow old, so you’ll be delighted to find these old school contraptions at New World Carnival.

Polish your claw machine skills and impress your kids or nieces with new Marvel and Sesame Street plushies.

Basketball arcade machines let you show off your shooting techniques to bae. Make sure to stretch your muscles before aiming for that swoosh.

Hitting the bullseye can be quite a challenge, but with practice and a proper stance, you might be able to hit the high score and win a prize.

Unleash your competitive streak with this classic tabletop air hockey game. Sharpen your reflexes so your lightning quick moves will intimidate any challenger.

Arcade games from as low as $0.15

According to GirlStyle, prices for classic arcade games could start from $0.15 per play. Meanwhile, VR/AR games are priced from as low as $4.02 per play.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the pricing:

Claw catcher machines:

4 medals for $2 ($0.50 per medal)

10 medals for $5 ($0.50 per medal)

22 medals for $10 (~$0.45 per medal)

Medals needed: 3 to 4 per play

Classic arcade games:

40 tokens for $10 ($0.25 per token)

320 tokens for $50 (~$0.16 per token)

1000 tokens for $150 (~$0.15 per token)

Tokens needed: 1 to 14 per play

VR/AR games:

40 credits for $28 ($0.70 per credit)

60 credits for $40 (~$0.67 per credit)

Credits needed: 6 to 30 per play

How to get to the Marina Square arcade

New World Carnival located within Marina Square mall, is a 6-minute walk from Promenade MRT station.

Here’s how to get there:

New World Carnival

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-27/28 Marina Square, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 11.30am – 10.30pm daily

Website: New World Carnival

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station (Red/Green Line), Esplanade Station (Yellow Line), or Promenade Station (Blue/Yellow Line)

Try immersive games at New World Carnival

The riveting VR/AR experiences and old-fashioned arcade games at New World Carnival will be a great holiday activity with your squad.

Since bundled tickets are available at affordable prices, you can jio 4 friends, or 7, once Phase 3 begins.

Are you excited to visit New World Carnival with your gaming buddies? Let us know in the comments.

