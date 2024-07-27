New Marine Coastal Exhibit in S’pore Zoo will have underwater-viewing habitat & F&B venue

Marine Coastal Exhibit in Singapore Zoo expected to be ready by 2027

In about three years, the Singapore Zoo will have a brand-new attraction to enchant visitors.

Named the Marine Coastal Exhibit, it will have an underwater-viewing habitat that’s integrated with an F&B venue.

Marine Coastal Exhibit in S’pore Zoo will house sea lions, penguins & harbour seals

The new Marine Coastal Exhibit was announced in a media release by Mandai Wildlife Reserve (MWR), which manages the Singapore Zoo, on Thursday (25 July).

Expected to be ready in 2027, the mixed-species exhibit will be a habitat for the zoo’s Californian sea lions and African penguins.

It will also feature harbour seals — the first time the species will be shown in Singapore.

To facilitate the building of the exhibit, the existing sea lion and penguin exhibits were closed on 15 July.

Marine Coastal Exhibit to be integrated with F&B venue

Intriguingly, the Marine Coastal Exhibit will be the first underwater-viewing habitat in the zoo to be integrated with an F&B venue, MWR said.

On the first level, diners at a restaurant will be able to enjoy immersive underwater views of the mammals with their meals.

The upper level will have a bistro with vantage views of the sea lions.

In the mornings, the area outside the bistro will host Breakfast in the Wild, the zoo’s signature dining programme, in the tree canopy with the orangutans.

The elevated terrace will give diners a good view of the primates and learn more about them from the keepers.

The attraction will also have a banquet hall that can seat about 400 guests, almost twice the size of the zoo’s current Forest Lodge event space.

Outside the banquet hall will be spaces for “curated experiences including animal interactions”, according to MWR.

New Pangolin Trail & bull elephant habitat at Night Safari

Also in the works is a new Pangolin Trail at the Night Safari, MWR said.

Easily accessible from the carpark entrance, the 280m-long passage will be the first fully sheltered walking trail at the Night Safari.

This will allow guests to explore the jungle under all weather conditions, including the critically endangered Sunda pangolin, which is native to Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The Night Safari is the first zoological facility in the world to successfully care for and breed the Sunda pangolin.

Another new attraction at the park is a brand-new bull elephant habitat for Chawang, its iconic Asian bull elephant.

The look-out deck in the new habitat can be accessed on foot so visitors can observe Chawang at close range — the first time guests can view an Asian elephant on foot at Night Safari, MWR added.

MWR offers range of wildlife experiences: Deputy CEO

Mandai Wildlife Group Deputy CEO and Chief Life Sciences Officer Cheng Wen-Haur said the new Pangolin Trail will offer guests a “unique experience”: seeing and learning about the shy and elusive pangolin being active at night.

It will also tell the story of the group’s ongoing mission to conserve the species, one of 20 species that it has identified for conservation.

About the Marine Coastal Exhibit, he said MWR is “a window into the wild” by offering a range of wildlife experiences to guests, adding,

We hope to inspire our guests to better appreciate nature and join us in our efforts to protect threatened wildlife.

