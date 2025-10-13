Free Marine Parade shuttle bus service ends on 20 Nov, resources to be redirected

Marine Parade free shuttle bus service ceases operations after 16 months

After about 16 months of operations, a free shuttle bus service operating in the Marine Parade Cluster will cease operations on 20 Nov.

Breaking the news in a Facebook post on Monday (13 Oct), Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and Mountbatten SMC said it would “redirect the resources in a more targeted manner”.

Contract for Marine Parade shuttle bus not extended after review

The Marine Parade Cluster WeCare shuttle bus, which started in July 2024, would not be extended beyond its current contract, said the grassroots organisations that initiated it.

The decision came after its most recent review, where feedback received was considered, as well as “other factors”, they added.

Ridership patterns were also observed and regular feedback was sought from residents.

A previous review conducted in January this year resulted in an extension to the contract, after some adjustments.

Affected residents will be engaged

The organisations said they were “mindful” of how the discontinuation of the shuttle bus may affect residents who are currently using the service.

They noted that residents who used the service found it useful in the last-mile connection between their neighbourhood and community nodes during off-peak hours.

Thus, affected residents would soon be engaged and told more about what would happen in future, they added, concluding:

We will continue to understand the different needs in the community and do our best to serve.

Service cost S$1 million a year

When the shuttle bus launched in July 2024, it had seven different loops covering various parts of the then Marine Parade GRC, Mountbatten SMC and MacPherson SMC.

They ran during non-peak hours on weekdays, especially benefiting seniors running errands.

Residents merely had to dowload the app and sign up to enjoy the service.

However, the service faced questions in Parliament from Workers’ Party MPs, who pointed out that it cost S$1 million a year and features caricatures of People’s Action Party MPs on the bus.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan told Parliament on 7 Aug 2024 that the South East Community Development Council (CDC) had provided a one-off seed grant of S$200,000 to support the pilot scheme.

The remaining 80% came from donations raised by the CDC and the respective grassroots organisations.

