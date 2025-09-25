Free midnight shuttle from Sentosa to 14 Haidilao outlets for Halloween Horror Nights guests

Halloween Horror Nights guests can hop on a free shuttle from Sentosa to 14 Haidilao outlets islandwide

After spending a few hours being chased by ghosts and ambushed by scares at every corner at Halloween Horror Nights (HHN), there’s still one more monster to conquer: hunger.

Luckily, Haidilao is swooping in to save your stomach (and sanity) with a free midnight shuttle from Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) straight to 14 outlets across the island.

They’ve even put together a special supper set to satisfy your cravings, complete with festive gifts and all the hotpot delights you could ever need to wind down after all that screaming.

Shuttle departs at 12.30am on selected nights

The thought of missing the last train or forking out for an expensive cab is almost as frightening as the grisliest HHN ghouls.

But fear not, because Haidilao has conjured a complimentary 12.30am shuttle to whisk you off from 26 Sept to 1 Nov, the entire duration of HHN.

The service is open to HHN guests who dine at Haidilao, so all you need to do is hop on, relax, and let the bus take you straight to your feast.

No booking needed — just assemble at the RWS B1 Coach Bay between 11.50pm and 12.20am, and be ready when it departs at 12.30am sharp.

The shuttle runs on 17 nights only:

26 Sept

3 and 4 Oct

9 to 11 Oct

16 to 19 Oct

23 to 26 Oct

30 and 31 Oct

1 Nov

With five different routes covering pretty much every corner in Singapore, you’re bound to find a convenient stop near home.

Whether you live in Jurong, Tampines, or anywhere in between, your haunted adventure can end with a hot pot instead of a hot mess.

S$79.90 Halloween Haidilao supper set for 2

Once you’ve escaped the haunted houses and boarded Haidilao’s midnight shuttle, the only cauldron you’ll face is one filled with delicious bubbling broth.

From 26 Sept to 1 Nov, Haidilao is serving up a Halloween Limited Supper Set for two at S$79.90, available from 10pm to 6am nightly.

Here’s what’s on the table:

Two soup bases of your choice, from Sichuan spicy to soothing chicken

Signature dishes like prawn paste, beef tripe, or sliced fish

A classic beef, pork, or lamb meat roll to share

Five hotpot staples, from quail eggs to golden enoki mushrooms

Comforting sides such as deep-fried mini buns or crispy mulberry leaves

And because it’s Halloween, there are treats, too.

From 26 Sept to 12 Oct, diners will get a pair of Halloween cupcakes. Then, from 13 Oct to 1 Nov, you’ll receive a limited-edition Xiaolaolao candy bag in festive orange and purple, along with another cupcake to keep the sugar rush alive.

Last but not least, if you’re the type who loves surprises as much as jump scares, keep an eye out for in-store Halloween activities sprinkled throughout the season.

