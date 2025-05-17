Couple in China hosts wedding banquet at Haidilao, their receipt was 2 metres long

Couple goes viral for Haidilao wedding banquet receipt that stretched 2 metres long

When their original venue got cancelled, a young couple in China opted for what they thought was the next best thing — a banquet at the hotpot restuarant Haidilao.

The restaurant quickly agreed and even decorated their store just for the occasion.

“My husband and I are both devoted fans of Haidilao and once joked that perhaps our wedding could take place there,” said the 26-year-old bride.

“This unexpected cancellation encouraged us to turn that idea into reality.”

According to the South China Morning Post, the Shaanxi-based couple managed to feed and entertain their 140 guests for a cost of only ¥22,000 (S$3,965).

However, this still meant that their receipt stretched to two metres long.

Forgoing tradition

While their new venue forced them to pass on traditional rituals associated with marriage, the couple did not mind it.

“Given the short notice, we could not prepare for a traditional wedding,” the bride said.

Instead, they wanted to make sure their guests enjoyed the banquet and had fun. She added:

Unlike the expectations held by older generations, we young people prefer a simpler, more relaxed approach. As long as everyone is happy and we receive their blessings, our wedding is truly meaningful.

While they skipped many rituals, the couple did perform a lion dance they had practiced for their wedding.

For the feast, the couple received a two-metre-long bill which quickly garnered them attention online.

The couple have chosen to keep the eye-catching receipt as a memento.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post.