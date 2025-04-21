Groom in China sends out invitations featuring 2 brides, police investigate 3-way wedding

Groom in China sends out wedding invitations featuring 2 brides

A wedding invitation featuring one groom and two brides has sparked widespread debate on Chinese social media, with many pointing out that polygamy is illegal in China and the event appeared to violate social norms.

The invitation stated that a man surnamed Wu planned to marry two women, Ms Zhou and Ms Chen, at a banquet hall in Bijie, Guizhou Province on 19 April.

It included photos of all three in wedding attire and a makeup video shot in preparation for the ceremony.

Brides turn out to be man’s ex-wife & fiancée

The invitation quickly went viral, prompting netizens to dig into the trio’s background.

Online sleuths soon uncovered that Ms Zhou was Mr Wu’s ex-wife, while Ms Chen was his current fiancée.

According to reports, the ex-wife, still harbouring feelings for him, asked to be included in the wedding after learning he was remarrying.

Mr Wu and his fiancée agreed, with their families reportedly supporting the idea.

However, police later confirmed that the photos and invitation were created “just for fun”, and no actual polygamous wedding took place.

After being counselled by local authorities, Mr Wu cancelled the joint ceremony and proceeded with a traditional wedding involving only his fiancée.

Venue cancels booking after controversy

As the incident gained traction online, the hotel listed on the invitation issued a statement on 17 April, clarifying that the booking party had not disclosed the wedding would involve three people.

The hotel emphasised that China upholds monogamy as a legal and moral standard.

After learning the nature of the event, they decided to cancel the reservation.

Police confirmed the women were Mr Wu’s ex-wife and fiancée.

They added that the attempted ceremony did not violate marriage laws or criminal statutes, as no legal union had occurred.

Nonetheless, authorities advised the parties to drop the idea, which they ultimately did.

