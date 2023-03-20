Johor Girl Gets Married Right After Finishing Secondary School, M’sians Wish Newlyweds Well

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

18-Year-Old Girl In Johor Gets Married After Finishing Secondary School Exam

For many, the most special day of one’s life is their wedding day, though we usually imagine that this day would come in our 20s or 30s.

This 18-year-old from Johor, Malaysia, seems to have found her soulmate early in life, to the envy of many.

A viral TikTok clip shows an 18-year-old girl who just completed her SPM — Malaysia’s equivalent of the O-levels — and getting married right after.

The OP captioned the video thus: “Yesterday went to school, today went to get married.”

18-year-old gets married after completing studies in secondary school

Werdding planner Harry Zulhairi posted a TikTok video on Friday (17 Mar).

The student named Zaffy Aziz is seen wearing her school uniform at first.

Then the clip segues into her wearing royal wedding garb.

Compared to her school uniform, Zaffy looks like a woman transformed in her wedding gown.

Though it’s a hot and humid day, such that umbrellas are needed, the bride and the 21-year-old groom look happy on their special day.

They even needed friends and family to help fan them while they posed for photos.

The make-up artist of the day also shared pictures of the bride and additional pictures of the couple together.

In response to the virality, the bride posted a TikTok video of her own.

Netizens jokingly express envy

Getting married right out of school isn’t so common these days, but it also might mean you’ve met your soulmate early.

Many left comments along these lines.

Others congratulated the bride while saying their 21-year-old sister wasn’t going to get married anytime soon.

Whatever the case, we wish the newlyweds well and congratulate them on finding each other.

