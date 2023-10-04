Marymount Flyover To Close From 8 Oct For Tunnel Construction, Look Out For Diversion Signs

Marymount Flyover To Close For North-South Corridor Construction

Marymount Flyover, located in Upper Thomson, will close from Sunday (8 Oct) to allow for construction works for the upcoming North-South Corridor (NSC) road tunnel.

During the period of closure, traffic heading towards the flyover will be diverted to a new road that intersects with Braddell Road.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be installing diversion signs near the affected route to inform road users about the changes.

LTA estimates that the construction will be complete by 2029 and that the flyover will reopen then.

LTA announced the closure on Monday (2 Oct) via a Facebook post and a short video with visuals of the temporary route.

According to the post, Marymount Flyover — an elevated section of Marymount Road that runs perpendicular to Braddell Road — will close from Sunday (8 Oct).

This is to allow for construction works of the NSC road tunnel, which passes directly underneath the flyover.

In response to The Straits Times (ST) queries, LTA said that the flyover will be closed till 2029 when construction of the NSC tunnel is complete.

LTA to divert motorists to new road with signalised junctions

During the period of closure, road users travelling along Marymount Road will be directed to a new road that intersects with Braddell Road.

LTA shared that there will be signalised junctions at the respective intersections.

Based on LTA’s illustrations, the closure will mainly affect two types of road users travelling along Marymount Road:

Motorists travelling North along Marymount Road towards Ang Mo Kio

Motorists travelling South along Marymount Road towards the city

Those travelling along Marymount Road can also turn left along the new road to get to Serangoon.

To help road users familiarise themselves with the new route, LTA will install diversion signs near the affected roads.

Despite the special arrangements, LTA estimates that road users will face delays of between five and 10 minutes during peak hours, reports ST.

