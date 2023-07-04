North-South Corridor To Be Completed By 2029, Delay Due To Covid-19 & Tough Soil Conditions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

North-South Corridor Completion Date Pushed Back To 2029

A delay in a road tunnel along the upcoming North-South Corridor (NSC) has pushed back its completion date by two years. Initially slated for a 2027 completion, the project will now only be done in 2029.

This is partly due to Covid-19 disruptions, on top of challenging terrain conditions.

Minister for Transport S Iswaran shared the update in a written parliamentary reply on Monday (3 July).

Mr Iswaran was responding to questions from Toa Payoh East MP Saktiandi Supaat.

More than half of North-South Corridor tunnel foundations complete

The Minister for Transport revealed that Covid-19 disruptions had delayed the NSC project by over a year. However, he also shared that they have already built more than half of its road tunnel foundations.

Mr Iswaran highlighted that the 21.5km-long corridor cuts through densely built-up areas and challenging soil conditions. On top of that, more than half of the NSC is underground.

With the new timeline, they expect to complete the NSC in phases starting in 2027. This includes the viaduct portion of the NSC from Admiralty Road West to Lentor Avenue.

They expect to complete the rest of the traffic corridor in 2029. Among them is a road tunnel from Lentor Avenue to East Coast Parkway (ECP).

He added that they would then repurpose surface streets along the NSC to prioritise walking, cycling, public transport, and community spaces.

Measures taken to address noise from construction works

Addressing the construction’s noise, Mr Iswaran said such works typically take place during the day and will end by 10pm.

The exception to the 10pm rule, he explained, is when they carry out safety critical works. Constructions such as the diaphragm wall must be carried out past the specified time on certain days.

“We are mindful of the inconvenience to residents and other nearby stakeholders during such periods and will explain to them the safety critical works through circulars before commencement.”

In addition, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and its contractors deploy noise barriers, noise enclosures, and fit mufflers on machinery to reduce noise levels.

They also keep the public informed about project-specific information through localised stakeholder engagement alongside grassroots leaders.

Noise from the construction will likely decrease after the completion of foundation works in two years, noted Mr Iswaran.

“In the meantime, we will continue to take all necessary measures to minimise the disamenities caused.”

