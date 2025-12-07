Community officials in China allegedly use printed masks to falsify attendance records

Community officials exposed for hiring people using printed masks to falsify attendance records

Several officials in Lijia Yang Community in Longgang City, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China, have been accused of using printed masks to falsify their attendance records.

A resident surnamed Li, who made the report, alleged that the officials involved included Li Moumou, the community’s Party secretary.

Officials allegedly used printed masks to trick facial recognition machine

According to Sina News, Mr Li reported on 23 Oct that several people would clock in for others at work.

To do this, they would hold up printed face masks with other officials’ faces at the face recognition attendance machine, one at a time, as seen in footage circulating online.

The unsuspecting machine would then log in the person whose face was depicted on the mask, completing the fraud.

Officials under investigation

Recently, the Longgang Municipal Committee’s Social Work Department posted a notification saying Mr Li’s report has been accepted.

In the same announcement, they promised to provide feedback on the investigation to the complainant by 31 Dec 2025.

On 28 Nov, local media asked Party Secretary Li, who was among those accused of using face masks to clock into work, about the report, but he claimed not to know about it.

When pressed about whether the allegation was true, he reportedly responded, “How would I know if someone else accused me? I haven’t found out yet who did it. I can’t say I did it myself, can I?”

Local media have also reached out to the person in charge of the Social Work Department, but they declined the interview.

