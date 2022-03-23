Spin Studio In Funan Blasts Music For Months, Massage Spa Retaliates By Burning Incense

While most of us live peacefully alongside our neighbours, inconsiderate behaviour can cause friction sometimes. And it seems that this problem extends to stores operating beside one another.

On Sunday (20 Mar), a TikToker shared a video of a massage spa at Funan Mall, alleging that the staff burnt incense to disrupt the operations of the spin studio next door.

Speaking to MS News, HealSpa said their business has suffered since the spin studio moved in 3 months ago.

After fruitless talks with the spin studio and the mall’s management, they resorted to burning incense to draw attention to their plight.

Funan is now in discussion with both tenants to resolve the issue.

Massage spa losing customers since spin studio moved in

Massage spa Healspa has been operating at Funan without issue since 2019.

Source

However, on 12 Dec 2021, a spin studio, X-Fitness, moved in beside them in B2. Every day since then, loud music blasted from the studio during their spin lessons.

Ms Lynn Goh, the owner of HealSpa, told MS News that the music was so loud that it could be heard even from the carpark at B3.

She observed that only 1 soundproof panel was installed at the studio, which did not help dampen the reverberations.

This was detrimental to HealSpa, a place frequented by people seeking quietness and relaxation.

Ms Goh shared that the noise would get so loud that customers would walk out midway through their massages. One week, they received as many as 20 noise complaints from customers.

Over time, even their loyal customers asked for refunds, and staff requested to leave.

Initially, Ms Goh said she tried to approach the X-Fitness studio’s owner to ask if they could lower their volume, but to no avail. She also claimed that they were not keen on entertaining her requests.

Spin studio allegedly refuses to cooperate

Ms Goh then sought help from Funan mall’s management. At first, the management apologised and assured her they would settle the matter.

3 management staff then came down to assess the situation. They agreed that the noise from the spin studio was making it difficult for HealSpa to operate.

Following that, X-Fitness was urged to lower their volume. Mall security also helped enforce this, checking on the studio from time to time.

Sometimes, the spin studio’s owner would also lash out at the security guard.

But according to Ms Goh, after a week, on 28 Dec, X-Fitness turned up their volume again. Mall security also stopped coming by.

Source

She was at her wit’s end after repeated calls and emails to the management and getting no replies.

HealSpa then lit 2 TCM incense and placed them right outside their store, near the spin studio. Ms Goh said the incense is used in their treatments and emits a peculiar smell.

She knew this would cause complaints, and the management would no longer be able to ignore the problem. Ms Goh also wanted to let the spin studio have a taste of having their operations disrupted.

True enough, just 20 minutes later, the mall’s management staff came down. They told her they would handle the matter. Ms Goh then extinguished the incense.

Noise levels apparently above 80 decibels

Ms Goh related that Funan Mall had instructed the spin studio to install a soundproofing system. When they refused, the management said they would pay for it. Despite this, the studio did not heed the instruction.

The mall’s management tried to soundproof HealSpa instead, but the rooms were too narrow.

After learning that the spin studio’s 6-month contract states that their noise levels cannot exceed 65 decibels, Ms Goh began measuring their noise levels and found that this wasn’t the case.

Video courtesy of Lynn Goh

Sometimes, the combination of the instructor’s voice and music would cause the noise to reach over 80 decibels.

Image courtesy of Lynn Goh

Even within Healspa treatment rooms, the pulsing music was audible.

Video courtesy of Lynn Goh

After seeing no progress, Ms Goh tried to withhold her rental payment for March, hoping that the mall would do something.

On 7 Mar, the mall management insisted that they pay their rent, promising that the soundproofing system installation would be completed by 16 Mar.

Image courtesy of Lynn Goh

The mall management also assured that they issued a final warning letter to X-Fitness after their previous warnings were not adhered to.

However, the problem remained unsolved. On 18 Mar, Ms Goh once again emailed mall management about the matter. This was only one of the dozens of emails exchanged between the 2 parties seen by MS News.

Clashes between 2 tenants

Unfortunately, as this was ongoing, the animosity between the 2 stores was growing as well.

On 10 Mar, HealSpa lit incense again and placed it at their doorstep, outside of X-Fitness.

Source

Ms Goh claimed that the spin studio’s students alerted the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

According to the SCDF, they received a call for help at about 7pm, but it turns out that no assistance was required.

A passer-by documented the incident in a TikTok video that garnered over 230,000 views. Police officers were also spotted on site.

Source

In the days that followed, things escalated. On 13 Mar, X-Fitness’ owner allegedly walked by HealSpa on purpose, glaring at the staff.

Ms Goh shared that he also took videos of each staff at the massage spa.

Video courtesy of Lynn Goh

She then reported the incident to both the mall management and the police.

Funan in discussion with both tenants

The next few days, Ms Goh said X-Fitness turned down their volume, but this lasted only a while.

With 2 years left on HealSpa’s contract with Funan, she is now at a loss as to what to do. Comparing their finances between 1 and 18 Mar in 2021 and 2022, their revenue has fallen over 40%. This can be verified by reports seen by MS News.

Ms Goh shared that she wants to resolve the matter and find a way to continue her business.

In response to MS News’ queries, a spokesperson from Funan said they are aware of the ongoing discussions between HealSpa and X-Fitness.

They have reached out to both tenants and are in talks with them.

The spokesperson assured that they are committed to working closely with tenants to provide a conducive environment for shoppers.

MS News has also reached out to X-Fitness for a statement, but they have yet to reply.

Hope mall tenants can settle the matter amicably

Having a spin studio next to a massage spa would inevitably bring about noise concerns. Given how challenging the situation is, both tenants will have to be willing to cooperate to resolve it.

Hopefully, with Funan’s help, the 2 stores will be able to talk things through amicably and through mutual compromise, bringing this issue to a close.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.