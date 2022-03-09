New HDB Owners Give Neighbours Gifts To Apologise For Renovation Noises

For many residents, nothing’s more frustrating than waking up to the sounds of drilling and hammering.

Hoping to apologise in advance for their renovation noises, a Singaporean couple recently gave their neighbours gifts to apologise for their renovation noises.

Needless to say, their thoughtful gesture touched their neighbours and many supportive netizens as well.

HDB owners gift cookies & tea to neighbours for renovation noises

On Saturday (5 Mar), TikTok user spongliee shared a short clip of the gifts she personally prepared with the caption, “Saying sorry to all the neighbours in advance”.

Source

The gifts included Lipton Yellow Label Tea Bags and a box of cookies.

The OP also wrote a mini handwritten note and drew an adorable cartoon of her and her husband.

Source

Neighbours thank OP for the kind gesture

Speaking to MS News, the OP said they distributed the gifts to their direct neighbours — the ones living on the same floor as well as those residing directly above and below them.

Source

Even though she only got to meet one of her neighbours, the OP said the interaction went smoothly,

They smiled and thanked me for the gesture!

TikTok users express support

Seeing how the OP had gone out of the way to distribute the goodies, many TikTok users expressed their support and appreciation in the comments.

Source

Some jokingly commented that they wished they were their neighbours.

Source

Others also recounted similar experiences of their neighbours offering cakes in such situations, adding that it’s the thoughts that truly count.

Source

Safe to say, the couple’s gifting efforts paid off.

A little bit of kindness goes a long way

As the saying goes, “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”

The Singaporean couple’s thoughtful act has certainly warmed our hearts and inspired us to look out for our neighbours.

Have your neighbours made similar gestures to apologise for their renovation noises? Share your experiences with us in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from spongliee on TikTok.