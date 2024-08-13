Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder returns to S’pore, huge crowd greeted him at the airport

Max Maeder returns to a huge crowd at Changi Airport on 13 Aug

On Tuesday (13 Aug), about 50 eager fans turned up bright and early at Changi Airport Terminal 3 to welcome Singapore’s youngest Olympic medallist, Maximillian ‘Max’ Maeder.

The 17-year-old made the nation proud by clinching a bronze medal in the men’s kitefoiling event at the Paris Olympics, ending an eight-year Olympic medal drought since swimmer Joseph Schooling won gold in 2016.

He also accomplished the feat on National Day — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called even called it a “beautiful birthday gift” for Singapore.

After his plane landed at about 6am, Max approached the crowd with a huge smile and the shiny bronze medal around his neck.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), he proceeded to hug his family members at the airport and took pictures with supporters. Max was also joined by 27-year-old sailor Ryan Lo who competed in the men’s dinghy event.

Minister for Community, Culture, and Youth Edwin Tong was amongst those who woke up early to welcome the sailors.

“Overwhelmed” by positive reception

Speaking to the media, Max said he was “overwhelmed” by the positive reception. He was also heartened to see the “positive impact” his efforts had on others.

“I very much look forward to trying to repeat (such a feat) in any way I can,” said the 17-year-old. When asked what he planned on doing next, Max said: “First thing I want to do now is shower but I want to see my family, eat some food cooked by my popo and anything on the table I’ll probably eat.”

As for his future plans, Max said he would be taking a break before resuming training, reported The Straits Times.