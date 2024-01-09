Actor Maxi Lim & Wife Announce Separation, Ended Relationship On Good Terms Despite Incompatibility

Maxi Lim & Lizy Teo Announce Separation After Over 3 Years Of Marriage

After almost four years of marriage, ‘Ah Boys To Men’ actor Maxi Lim and content creator Lizy Teo have separated.

The pair, who have a son together, announced on Tuesday (9 Jan) that they have not been a couple for some time.

In their statement, they said the split was due to incompatibility, but that they ended the relationship amicably.

Additionally, they thanked fans for their support over the years and expressed excitement for their future.

Maxi Lim & Lizy Teo cite incompatibility as reason behind separation

On Tuesday (9 Jan), Maxi and Lizy issued a statement announcing their separation via an Instagram post.

In the post, Teo wrote that they are “not together for a [sic] quite some time now”.

The reason for the separation was that the pair were “not compatible as partners”.

However, they assured that they ended their relationship on “really good terms”.

Addressing their fans, Lizy said, “Thanks for your support all these while. It will be kept in our hearts!”

“We are both excited for our future even though it ended. Please do not feel bad or sad for us!” she added.

Wishing fans a happy new year, the content creator also promised that exciting things are coming for their future.

‘Ah Boys To Men’ actor & content creator wedded in 2020

Maxi and Lizy tied the not back in March 2020.

Although they registered their marriage in March, they only had their reception in December due to the pandemic.

However, the couple’s wedding reception made headlines after they allegedly went against Covid-19 safety measures.

Apparently, there were reports of guests intermingling and playing games on stage without wearing a face mask or shield.

As such, the Singapore Tourism Board launched an investigation to look into these claims. The outcome of the investigation was not made public.

Maxi and Lizy’s son, Reign, was born in August that same year.

