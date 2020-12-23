STB Looking Into Maxi Lim Wedding Reception For Possible Covid-19 Breaches

There are many barriers in staging a wedding ceremony during these times of Phase 2, but if we take care to follow them, couples can still have their special day and not have to delay it.

The New Paper (TNP) reports that the Singapore Tourism Board is investigating possible safe distancing breaches at Ah Boys To Men star Maxi Lim’s wedding reception. He was getting married to influencer Lizy Teo.

The reception was held at One Degree 15 Marina in Sentosa Cove on Sunday (20 Dec).

There were reports of guests allegedly intermingling, and people were seen on stage playing games without wearing a face mask or shield.

Guests had no masks on during march-in

Initially, the wedding reception was to take place in Mar but was delayed in light of the ‘Circuit Breaker’.

It finally took place on 20 Dec, and guests reportedly had a good time.

The guests, which included Ah Boys To Men actors, as well as Nicole Choo, Fakkah Fuzz, and Jai Kishan, were reportedly playing games on stage, as seen from Instagram stories.

However, games on stage and live performances are not allowed currently.

Any speeches on-stage will have to be made while wearing a mask.

There was also alleged intermingling and lack of masks among guests during the march-in, TNP said.

From Instagram stories, the guests can be heard whooping as the couple entered, while none of them appeared to be wearing masks.

The person, a man in his 30s, had tipped off TNP after finding the situation “disheartening” and “ironic”, having held his wedding himself recently.

STB investigating alleged breaches at wedding reception of Maxi Lim

Currently, STB are investigating whether there are any alleged breaches at the wedding reception.

According to STB, wedding attendees must be split into a core wedding party with up to 20 people, including the groom and bridge.

There must also be wedding zones of up to 50 people each, for a total of 100 people.

Also, during the march-in, only the bride and groom are allowed to remove their masks.

All other guests must have their masks on.

The bride and groom are allowed to take off their masks briefly for photos before putting them back on. They are also allowed to enter different zones.

However, guests must remain in their designated wedding zone.

Need for measures especially during weddings

We can understand the desire for a joyous wedding reception, as it is supposed to celebrate the couple’s special day.

However, these are exceptional times and safe distancing measures are required so that weddings don’t turn into a Covid-19 cluster.

Nobody is exempt from such rules, and it’d definitely raise an issue of fairness if such alleged breaches turned out to be true.

We hope that the matter is investigated thoroughly.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.