Overhanging exhaust duct collapses in MBS loading bay, narrowly misses worker

Exhaust duct collapses to ground in MBS loading bay, no injuries reported

A large overhanging exhaust duct in the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) loading bay carpark came crashing down on Monday afternoon (24 March), startling workers but causing no injuries.

According to the post by SGFollowsAll on Instagram, the incident occurred at approximately 1.30pm, with dashcam footage capturing the moment the duct snapped in the middle and fell to the ground.

Loud crash startles workers, duct narrowly misses person

A Marina Bay Sands spokesperson confirmed with MS News that a portion of the overhanging duct had detached and dropped to the ground.

Video footage circulating online shows the massive metal structure, spanning several metres, collapsing with a loud crash. The collapse of the overhanging exhaust duct narrowly missed a worker.

“The thing suddenly break down,” a voice behind the dashcam commented.

Despite the alarming scene, staff members in the area managed to avoid injury.

MBS investigating cause of incident

Following the collapse, an MBS spokesperson assured the public that safety remains their top priority.

They stated that while the structure has been deemed safe, the entire duct will be removed as a precautionary measure.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

Featured image adapted from screenshots from SGFollowsAll on Instagram.