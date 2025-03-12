Tourist has leg amputated & requires spine surgery after restaurant ceiling collapses in M’sia

Tourist has leg amputated after restaurant ceiling collapses in Malaysia

A 55-year-old tourist had her left leg amputated after the ceiling of a restaurant in a shoplot in Sabah, Malaysia collapsed on Friday (7 March) at 7.56pm.

The victim, a Chinese national, was crushed by the debris and was rushed to the hospital by members of the public.

Meanwhile, her 58-year-old husband sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 8pm and conducted an inspection.

They evacuated 55 residents from the second and third floors of the building as a precaution, relocating them to a temporary relief centre at the Kota Kinabalu Community Hall.

Woman also injured her spine

According to the woman’s husband, doctors were unable to save his wife’s leg and had to amputate it immediately.

“She still needs a second surgery as she had also injured her spine,” he told The Star, adding that doctors would discuss a treatment plan with them.

The couple, who was on holiday in Sabah to visit their son and assist with his restaurant, was having dinner at the premises when the incident occurred.

The victim’s husband explained that their son, who operates the restaurant, had been in discussions with the building owner prior to the incident.

It was also revealed that he had previously raised concerns about water leaks and occasional concrete debris falling from the ceiling.

Four-storey shoplot built in the 1970s

Following the incident, the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) urged building owners to conduct regular maintenance, particularly for older and dilapidated structures, to ensure public safety.

DBKK director-general Lifred Wong stated that notices were issued to building owners last year, urging them to carry out maintenance and structural integrity tests.

However, not all owners complied.

According to The Borneo Post, the four-storey building involved in the collapse was built in the 1970s and may have used lower-quality construction materials than those used in modern buildings.

The building was reportedly one of the properties DBKK had issued maintenance notices for last year.

