Large section of ceiling suddenly collapses at JB’s KSL City Mall, sends shoppers into panic

Ceiling in second floor of Johor Bahru’s KSL City Mall collapses

The ceiling of KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia suddenly collapsed on Friday evening (8 Mar), shocking shoppers and sparking viral discussions online.

Ceiling collapses at KSL City Mall

According to Oriental Daily News, the ceiling collapse occurred on 8 Mar between 6pm and 7pm on the second floor of the popular shopping mall in Century Garden, Johor Bahru.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang before a section of the ceiling came crashing down, striking several small stalls.

However, it remains unclear if anyone was injured.

Shoppers quickly captured the chaotic scene, sharing videos and photos on social media. Some expressed concern that further collapse could follow, as sounds were reportedly heard from the floor above.

A Xiaohongshu user posted a photo of an ambulance arriving at the scene, raising suspicions that someone may have been hurt.

Despite the panic, some business owners confirmed the collapse but said they were unaware of any injuries.

As of now, the mall has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Netizens react to ceiling collapse at JB mall

Many netizens expressed concern over potential injuries and the cost of repairs.

One commenter compared the incident to a similar ceiling collapse at Megah Rise Mall in Selangor in Oct 2024 that occurred during a heavy downpour and resulted in injuries to three people.

Another Facebook user pointedly asked if KSL City Mall is a frequent shopping destination for Singaporeans visiting Johor Bahru.

Also read: Ceiling Of Megah Rise Mall In M’sia Collapses Amidst Downpour, 3 Suffer Minor Injuries

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu.