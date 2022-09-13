McDonald’s Will Offer An F1 ‘Pit Stop’ Experience With Free Coke When You Visit Their Drive-Thru

McDonald’s ‘Pit Stop’ Crew Will Shine Your Wheels At 3 Drive-Thru Outlets From 16-18 Sep

With the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix revving up from 30 Sep to 2 Oct, it won’t just be decked-out cars racing down Marina Bay and City Hall.

To celebrate the return of Formula 1 to Singapore, McDonald’s will have its own event giving customers a feel of what it’s like to have your car serviced by a team of mechanics at a pit stop.

The event will take place from 16 to 18 Sep at three McDonald’s Drive-Thru locations around the island.

Here’s the lowdown on the fast food chain’s upcoming three-day event.

Shine your wheels at three McDonald’s Drive-Thru locations

During the event, a McDonald’s ‘pit crew’ will be on hand to give your vehicle – or some may refer to it as their ‘baby’ – a quick “polish”.

This is all while you await your McDonald’s order, of course.

Not only is the “polish” complimentary, but you can also get a free Coca-Cola Zero Sugar from the team.

While details about what the polish will entail are scant presently, you can rest assured that your wheels won’t be changed or taken away within seconds, or at all, really.

The event will be held at the following three Drive-Thru locations from 2pm to 6pm:

Ang Mo Kio Park

West Coast Park

Jurong Central Park

Entry is open to anyone as long as they order something at the Drive-Thru.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.