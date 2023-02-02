McDonald’s S’pore Stops Serving Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce, Cites Lack Of Demand

McDonald’s Singapore Stops Seving Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce Indefinitely

Lovers of McDonald’s Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce, look away now. The Golden Arches seem to have removed the tangy dipping sauce from their menu.

Diehard fans would have noticed the disappearance if they patronised the fast food chain recently, but the wider population may be shocked to hear of this development.

Although the sauce’s exit was pretty discreet, McDonald’s did explain the decision in their Frequently-Asked-Questions (FAQ) section on their website.

The reason? A lack of demand for the less popular dipping condiment.

Customer learns about Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce discontinuation on 31 Jan

A Facebook user received the bad news when he tried asking for a tub of the sauce while purchasing a meal on 31 Jan.

According to his post, the customer purchased a Big Mac meal and requested the sauce at a McDonald’s outlet in Toa Payoh.

When he made the request, the staff behind the counter allegedly told him that there will be no more Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce moving forward.

Taken aback by the comment, the customer recalled the same thing happening when he made a similar request at an outlet in Kallang.

He ended the post by expressing his hope that it’s a marketing gimmick, with two teary-eyed emojis to represent his disappointment.

McDonald’s confirms sauce no longer available at restaurants

Responding to queries from MS News, a McDonald’s spokesperson said, “The Sweet ‘N Sour sauce is no longer available at our restaurants.”

They did not specify the reason behind its dismissal but assured customers that their Curry and BBQ Sauce will continue to be available.

However, a look at the FAQ section on McDonald’s website shows that the sauce has been discontinued “due to demand.”

In light of the turn of events, fans of the sauce will probably have to look for alternative options to fulfil their cravings — or wait for a dupe to pop up online.

Featured image adapted from eBay and Eatbook.