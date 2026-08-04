S’pore sees highest number of measles cases in 6 years, vaccinated individuals among 2026 cases

Measles cases in Singapore reach six-year high

Singapore has recorded 43 cases of measles in 2026 so far, its highest number of cases since 2020.

This is according to the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) Weekly Infectious Diseases Bulletin published on 30 July.

In contrast, 27 cases were recorded in 2025. However, this year’s number falls well below the 152 cases logged in 2019.

At least three of the 2026 cases were fully vaccinated

In response to MS News enquiries, a CDA spokesperson said adults aged 25 to 44 still account for the majority of measles cases recorded so far this year.

At least three of the 2026 cases were fully vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, while the rest were unvaccinated or had no record of vaccination.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) also noted that out of 12 cases recorded between 4 April and 4 July, one was a tourist and 11 were Singapore residents.

Nine had recently travelled overseas and had imported the disease, while two had acquired the virus locally.

Out of these 12 cases, two were fully vaccinated while the rest had no documented vaccination.

Notably, one of the vaccinated cases had an underlying medical condition, but both have recovered from the disease.

Increasing measles cases due to global resurgence

According to the CNA report, the increase in measles cases in Singapore is due to the global resurgence of the virus, rather than an upsurge in local transmission.

This means most of the infections were imported to Singapore, with only the occasional secondary transmission locally.

The rise in global measles cases is evident in the 43,559 cases recorded in the Americas from the beginning of the year to 11 July.

This represents a 3.8-fold increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the number of cases from the start of the year till 11 March was 1oo.

This exceeds the number reported during the same period in any year from 2020 to 2025, according to the Japan Institute of Health Security.

A CDA spokesperson told MS News that they are closely monitoring the global and local measles situation.

“Given Singapore’s position as a major travel hub and the surge in measles cases globally and regionally, we can continue to expect sporadic cases and small clusters,” it explained.

Nothing to worry about

Despite the uptick in measles cases, Singaporeans should have nothing to worry about.

In its parliamentary reply on 24 Feb, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said 97% of resident children are fully vaccinated by the age of seven.

Furthermore, seroprevalence survey data showed that 99% of adults have immunity against the disease.

This exceeds the 95% herd immunity threshold required to prevent the disease from spreading among the population.

In February, CDA also stepped up public health measures amid ongoing investigations into possible community transmission from three genetically linked cases.

They then revised these measures in April to ensure long-term operational sustainability.

These include foregoing quarantine for close contacts with high risk of infection, and offering post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to prevent infection and further transmission instead.

Infants travelling overseas should receive MMR vaccine earlier

A CDA spokesperson told MS News that vaccination remains the best way to protect against measles, with vaccine effectiveness at about 97% with two doses.

Older children and adults, particularly those who plan to travel to countries experiencing measles outbreaks, are advised to verify that they have completed two doses of the MMR vaccination, in accordance with the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule or the National Adult Immunisation Schedule.

Meanwhile, infants aged six to 11-months-old travelling to countries with high measles incidence should seek medical assessment to receive an earlier dose of the MMR vaccine at least two weeks before travel to reduce their risk of infection.

“For long-term protection, they should still receive additional doses at 12 months and 15 months, in accordance with the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule,” the CDA spokesperson said.

Also read: Community transmission of measles detected in S’pore, public health measures to be stepped up

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bilanol on Canva. For illustration purposes only.