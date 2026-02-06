Community transmission of measles detected in S’pore, public health measures to be stepped up

Singapore detected 11 cases of measles in January, 3 were children below 12 months

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is stepping up some public health measures after “some degree” of community transmission was detected in Singapore.

These measures will include mandatory isolation and contact tracing of confirmed cases, said CDA in a press release on Friday (6 Feb).

None of the 11 measles cases in Singapore were fully vaccinated

Last month, 11 measles cases were recorded in Singapore — an increase from the two cases in Jan 2025, CDA said.

While one of them was a tourist, the other infectees live in Singapore.

Seven of them had also recently travelled overseas.

According to CDA, none of the 11 cases were fully vaccinated against measles, including the three infants under 12 months old, who are not yet eligible for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Undetected community transmission of measles possible: CDA

More concerning is the fact that three of the measles cases were confirmed by laboratory testing to be genetically linked.

This is despite them having no known contact with one another, CDA noted, adding:

This suggests the possibility of undetected local transmission in the community.

In a Facebook post on Friday, health minister Ong Ye Kung described the results as an indication of “quiet, unknown transmission in the community”.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, CDA said.

11 measles cases ‘not surprising’

Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon said in an interview on the same day that the 11 cases of measles were “not surprising”, given the rising trend of measles infections worldwide.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported about 11 million cases of measles worldwide in 2024, about 800,000 cases more than before the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.

He also pointed out that being a trade hub, Singapore has a lot of visitors, leaving us “quite open and exposed”, with Singaporeans also travelling quite widely.

Though there was “some degree of community transmission”, Singapore’s population has “very high” herd immunity of more than 90%, thanks to our mandatory vaccination programme, he added.

Thus, the situation is “quite different” from that of the Covid-19 pandemic, he assured.

Stepped-up health measures include mandatory isolation

But to protect the “small pockets” of vulnerable individuals in our community, public health measures have been stepped up, Dr Koh said.

To prevent further spread of measles, CDA will implement:

Mandatory isolation of cases, either in hospital or at home

Contact tracing for all cases

Up to 21 days’ quarantine for unvaccinated close contacts of cases

Non-close contacts will be advised to monitor their symptoms and seek medical attention if symptoms develop

Video call checks will be conducted at random on cases and unvaccinated close contacts to make they are at home.

Those who fail to comply with isolation or quarantine order may be guilty of an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act and face prison and/or a fine.

Unvaccinated close contacts may leave quarantine earlier if they complete their vaccinations, are administered post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) or are tested to be immune.

Children should complete vaccinations: Ong

Mr Ong advised parents to ensure their children complete their MMR vaccinations, as vaccination is “the best preventive measure” against measles.

It does not just protect individuals but contributes to herd immunity in Singapore — which may start to be lost if immunity coverage falls below 95%, he warned.

Measles vaccination is compulsory for children under the age of 12 residing in Singapore under the Infectious Diseases Act, CDA noted.

Adults without previous vaccination or evidence of past infection or immunity should also receive two MMR doses.

The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and “will adjust measures where needed” to ensure community protection, the minister added.

