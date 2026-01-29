WHO lists Nipah among top 10 priority diseases after India outbreak, CDA reports no cases in S’pore

Nipah virus outbreak prompts heightened vigilance in Asia, Singapore reports no cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the Nipah virus as one of its top 10 priority diseases following a recent outbreak in West Bengal, India, which has involved two confirmed cases.

Nipah is considered a high-risk pathogen due to its high fatality rate and the absence of approved vaccines or specific treatments.

The WHO has previously warned that the virus has the potential to cause serious outbreaks if sustained human-to-human transmission were to occur.

According to the WHO, fruit bats are the natural host of the Nipah virus, with transmission to humans occurring through exposure to infected animals, such as bats or pigs, or food contaminated by bats.

While human-to-human transmission is rare, it has been documented in close-contact settings, particularly involving bodily fluids.

Situation in India remains localised

Indian media reports said the two confirmed cases in West Bengal involved healthcare workers, with transmission believed to have occurred within a hospital setting.

Close contacts have since been traced and tested negative.

There is currently no evidence of sustained community transmission, and the outbreak remains localised to the affected area.

Elsewhere in the region, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health said more than 1,700 passengers arriving from Kolkata, West Bengal were screened for the virus, with three hospitals placed on standby to receive potential Nipah patients.

No infections were detected.

Singapore reports no Nipah cases

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (28 Jan), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared a statement from Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), reassuring the public that there are currently no reported Nipah virus cases in the country.

Mr Ong noted that the main concern in such outbreaks is sustained human-to-human transmission, which has not been observed in the current situation in India.

“If transmission is only between animals to humans, or human to human in a very close setting after contacting bodily fluids, there is much less worry,” he said, adding that the virus would not spread widely like SARS or Covid-19.

CDA steps up vigilance

CDA said it is closely monitoring the situation in West Bengal and has stepped up vigilance locally.

Nipah is a notifiable disease under Singapore’s Infectious Diseases Act, requiring medical practitioners and laboratories to immediately report all suspected or confirmed cases.

Hospitals and emergency departments have been alerted to remain vigilant for patients with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to affected areas.

Health advisories will also be issued to travellers, alongside temperature screening for flights arriving from affected regions.

CDA added that it is working with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to enhance surveillance of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia, with MOM primary care providers engaged to increase vigilance for potential symptoms.

‘Singaporeans can rest assured that we are always on alert’

Beyond Singapore, the agency said it is in contact with public health authorities in South Asia to better understand developments on the ground.

Work is also ongoing to establish a global reporting platform for countries to share genome sequencing data from detected Nipah virus cases, to strengthen international surveillance and response efforts.

CDA noted that ongoing bio-surveillance programmes monitoring Singapore’s bat populations since 2011 have not detected the Nipah virus.

Mr Ong said that with the establishment of CDA and existing public health frameworks, Singapore is well-positioned to respond swiftly should the situation change.

“Singaporeans can rest assured that we are always on alert and will act quickly to protect our population,” he said.

