4-year-old boy allegedly dies from Influenza A amid flu outbreak in M’sia

4-year-old boy dies after contracting Influenza A, investigations pending on actual cause of death

A 4-year-old boy tragically passed away on Wednesday (8 Oct) at Sarawak General Hospital after contracting Influenza A, raising concerns amid a flu outbreak affecting multiple schools in Kuching.

The boy, Nur Han (name transliterated), was attending a preschool in Kampung Sadong Jaya when he began showing symptoms.

The Social Development Department confirmed his death on its official Facebook page and stated that his body was to Kampung Bentan Ulu Sarlong Village for burial.

Boy’s death announced by father

In a heartfelt Facebook post on 9 Oct, the boy’s father, Nair Kiyudin (name transliterated), expressed his gratitude to all those who had prayed for his son’s recovery.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, he thanked Allah for the time they had with their son, who passed away just days after contracting the virus.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, Mr Nair confirmed that Influenza A was listed as the boy’s official cause of death.

According to Nair, Nur Han initially experienced a fever and was given medication to reduce it.

However, his condition worsened as he began having seizures, prompting his parents to rush him to the hospital.

Despite being admitted to the ICU and receiving intensive medical care, Nur Han ultimately passed away.

Cause of death not solely attributed to Influenza A

Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad from the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that while the boy’s laboratory tests confirmed Influenza A, the main complication of his illness was brain inflammation.

This was caused by encephalitis, which can be triggered by other viruses as well, reports Malay Mail.

“This condition can also be caused by several other viruses, so the cause of death cannot be entirely attributed to Influenza A,” he explained.

Therefore, Dr Dzulkefly asked the public to await the results of the final investigation before drawing any conclusions.

Outbreak impacts schools

As cases of Influenza A rise across Kuching, Mata Technical College announced an early holiday starting 18 Oct to curb the spread of the virus, following reports of affected students and staff.

Social media indicates that several schools in Kuching have been impacted, though official confirmation of the spread of the outbreak is pending.

Parents are advised to regularly check children’s temperatures, monitor for flu symptoms, and ensure that only healthy children enter classrooms.

116 outbreaks & 97 clusters of Influenza A detected so far

The Health Ministry has reported a rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) cases and influenza clusters nationwide, with 116 outbreaks and 97 clusters of Influenza A detected nationwide as of 9 Oct.

The largest number of clusters is in Selangor (43), with significant activity also noted in Kuala Lumpur/Putrajaya (15), Penang (10), Johor (9), and Kedah (5).

Infections are primarily affecting school environments, from kindergartens to secondary schools.

Authorities assure the public that the situation is under control, as the majority of cases present with only mild symptoms.

Treatment resources are being funnelled towards high-risk individuals, including pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and those with underlying chronic conditions.

