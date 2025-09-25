Meat that ‘appears to be pork’ sent to mosque in Serangoon North, similar cases happened recently

Checks underway to ascertain type of meat sent to mosque in Serangoon North: Shanmugam

The suspicious parcel delivered to Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon North contained meat that “appears to be pork”, said Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Investigations were still ongoing, he added in a Facebook post on Thursday (25 Sept).

Speaking to the media at the mosque that night, Mr Shanmugam said the authorities were checking what the piece of meat was.

But it appeared to be pork “at first sight”, he noted, adding:

Whatever the motive, this is playing with fire.

‘Unacceptable’ to target place of worship

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, said the authorities are treating this matter “very seriously”.

Anyone found responsible will be dealt with “firmly” as there is “zero tolerance” for such actions, he added, stressing:

Targeting a place of worship is completely unacceptable.

The authorities will do what is sensible to protect public safety, the minister also pledged.

‘Other similar cases’ of meat sent to mosques

Mr Shanmugam revealed that this was not the first incident of meat being sent to mosques.

There have been “other similar cases” that happened to other mosques recently, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted him as saying.

He did not elaborate on these cases, saying only that the police are investigating them.

It was “obviously inflammatory” to send meat to a place of worship in this way, regardless of its nature, he added.

The police have stepped up visits to mosques and will continue to do so, he noted.

Prayers at Serangoon North mosque continued as usual

The minister said he was encouraged as the mosque had called for calm, with prayers continuing as usual that morning.

The atmosphere was peaceful, he added.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that he joined congregants for pre-dawn prayers at the mosque, which has resumed operations as normal.

Associate Professor Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, added that he had assured congregants that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and the mosque stand ready to support both staff and the congregants.

Leaders and members of other faiths have also spoken out to express their concerns about the incident, Mr Shanmugam said, adding:

That shows the solidarity, and that’s the Singapore way.

Hospitalised mosque staff discharged

The delivery of the suspicious parcel on Wednesday (24 Sept) afternoon prompted the evacuation of the mosque as a precaution, the police said.

Though no hazardous substances were found, one person was assessed for breathlessness and conveyed to the hospital.

Assoc Prof Faishal said that the person is a staff member of the mosque. He visited her that same night, and she is “doing well and in good spirits”, he added.

Mr Shanmugam later said that she had been discharged.

