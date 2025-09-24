No hazardous substances found after suspicious parcel delivered to mosque in Serangoon North, authorities investigating

One person sent to hospital after suspicious parcel delivered to mosque in Serangoon North

No hazardous substances were found after a suspicious parcel was delivered to a mosque in Serangoon North, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The item was received by Al-Istiqamah Mosque on Wednesday (24 Sept), according to a Facebook statement by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) that night.

MUIS is working closely with the authorities, with police investigations ongoing, it said.

Mosque in Serangoon North evacuated after parcel delivered

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the suspicious parcel at about 5.20pm on Wednesday.

It was delivered to 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2 — the address of Al-Istiqamah Mosque.

SPF and SCDF arrived at the scene and the mosque was evacuated as a precautionary measure, with members of the public advised to avoid the vicinity.

1 person for breathlessness & conveyed to SKGH

SCDF, which was alerted at about 5.45pm, told MS News that it found the unknown parcel at when they arrived at the mosque.

SCDF HazMat specialists conducted checks with detectors and found no hazardous substances.

However, one person was assessed for breathlessness and conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH).

The authorities taking the matter seriously

The matter has not been concluded, though, with Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim saying in a Facebook post at midnight that the authorities are “taking it very seriously”.

Such incidents are “unacceptable”, and as such the police are investigating the matter by following up on all leads, he maintained, adding:

We will do everything possible to ensure the safety of our community.

Serangoon North mosque will continue operations as usual

Associate Professor Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, assured the public that Singapore’s mosques were safe spaces for worship and for the community.

The mosque will continue operations as usual, starting with congregational prayers from Thursday (25 Sept), said the minister, who visited the mosque on Wednesday night.

He also urged the public to remain calm, stay alert, and not spread any misinformation while investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Mysterious Package Found At Temasek Poly, Turns Out Prop Was Left Behind After Course