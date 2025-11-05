Megan Khung case: 2 police officers were under pressure & didn’t follow established operating procedure

Police officers who handled Megan Khung case failed to escalate it to case review sessions: Goh Pei Ming

The police officers who handled the case of four-year-old Megan Khung were under pressure, said Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming.

They did not follow the established operating procedure, resulting in a tragic outcome, he added.

Megan eventually died in February 2020, more than a month after the first police report, after suffering horrific abuse at the hands of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

Officers failed to escalate Megan Khung case after 1st police report

Mr Goh was speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (5 Nov) in response to questions from MPs on the case.

He noted that Megan’s grandmother had first made a police report in January 2020.

A report on the case by an independent review panel said this came after the girl was withdrawn from preschool and her whereabouts were unknown.

However, the Investigation Officer (IO) and her supervisor failed to escalate the case to the regular case review sessions for monitoring and guidance, as part of police procedure.

IO assessed case based on information she was presented with

Mr Goh noted that the IO had assessed the case as one of “child discipline with low safety concerns”.

This was based on the information that she was presented with at that time, he added.

Over the next two weeks, she tried to contact Megan’s mother but could not.

She was then redeployed for Covid-19 related duties and did not follow up on the case.

Further police reports in July 2020 referred to case review

But the police would normally have followed up on Megan’s case if the IO and her supervisor had escalated the case to the regular case review sessions in the first place, Mr Goh said.

The girl’s father and grandmother filed further police reports in July 2020 — five months after her death.

These reports were referred to the regular case review sessions, which eventually resulted in Megan’s death being discovered and the perpetrators arrested.

Demands on police ‘continue to increase’

Mr Goh noted that while police take their “heavy responsibility to protect lives” seriously, the demands made on them continue to increase.

He pointed out that in the course of their duties, officers have to make difficult judgment calls every day, adding:

When under pressure, mistakes can happen.

In Megan’s case, the two police officers who handled it were under pressure, the minister of state maintained.

Both officers disciplined for ‘serious breach’

Thus, they did not follow the established operating procedure, causing a lapse, Mr Goh said, adding:

It was a serious breach, and it resulted in a tragic outcome.

He pledged that the police would “learn from this” and reinforce procedures and training for officers.

Both officers were disciplined after the police conducted internal investigations, with the IO subsequently resigning from the force.

Girl died in Feb 2020, body disposed of

Megan died in Feb 2020, after her mother’s boyfriend punched her in the stomach.

Her body was sealed for months at a unit in Suites @ Guillemard, a condo along Lim Ah Woo Road off Guillemard Road.

In May 2020, her body was burnt in a metal barrel and her ashes discarded into the sea off East Coast Park. The barrel was disposed of in Tampines Link.

Neither the remains nor the barrel have been found.

Her mother and her mother’s boyfriend have been jailed, with the man also caned.

Also read: MSF apologises over death of 4-year-old Megan Khung, resolves to prevent repeat of such tragedies

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and @simonboyyyyyyy on Instagram.