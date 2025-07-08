2 men arrested for allegedly trying to leave S’pore illegally inside car boot at Woodlands Checkpoint

Men found in boot of M’sia-registered car departing S’pore at Woodlands Checkpoint

Two men have been arrested for allegedly trying to leave Singapore illegally by hiding in a car boot.

In a media release on Tuesday (8 July), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it uncovered the attempted smuggling at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Last Saturday (5 July), a Malaysian-registered car arrived at the checkpoint at around 3am, attempting to leave Singapore.

The car was driven by a 20-year-old Malaysian man.

It was profiled and directed to undergo further checks.

Men found in boot at Woodlands Checkpoint had no travel documents

When ICA officers checked the car, they found two men hiding inside the boot.

Both of them were also Malaysians, aged 30 and 31. They did not have any travel documents.

Both men, as well as their driver, were arrested and charged in court on the same day.

Up to six months in jail & S$2K fine for departing Singapore illegally

Departing Singapore illegally without presenting a valid passport is an offence under the Immigration Act 1959.

Those convicted may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$2,000.

Engaging in the business of conveying prohibited immigrants out of Singapore is also an offence. If found guilty, offenders face a prison term of between two and five years, and at least three strokes of the cane.

The vehicles used in the offences could also be forfeited.

ICA committed to thorough security checks at checkpoints

ICA takes “a serious view” of those who try to enter or depart Singapore illegally, it said.

It will thus “not hesitate to prosecute” offenders.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Maran Subrahmaniyan, the Commander of Woodlands Checkpoint, said the successful detection of an alleged smuggling case “is a clear reflection of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in safeguarding Singapore’s borders”.

He added:

ICA remains committed to conducting thorough security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to deter and prevent the smuggling of undesirable persons and prohibited items, including drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband.

Also read: Man allegedly tries to leave S’pore illegally inside lorry at Tuas Checkpoint, gets arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.