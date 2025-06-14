Man allegedly tries to leave S’pore illegally inside lorry at Tuas Checkpoint, gets arrested

Man, lorry driver & attendant arrested at Tuas Checkpoint

A man who allegedly tried to leave Singapore illegally by hiding in a lorry has been arrested.

In a Facebook post on Friday (13 June), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it uncovered the attempted smuggling at Tuas Checkpoint.

Man found huddled inside lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

On Thursday (12 June), a Malaysian-registered lorry that arrived at the checkpoint was directed to undergo enhanced checks.

Inside the lorry’s cargo compartment, a man was found huddled in a prone position.

He was arrested, along with the lorry driver and an attendant.

The trio have been referred to ICA’s Enforcement Division for further investigation.

Up to 6 months’ jail & fine for departing S’pore illegally

Departing Singapore illegally without presenting a valid passport is an offence under the Immigration Act 1959.

Those convicted may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$2,000.

Abetting a person to illegally depart Singapore is also an offence. If found guilty, offenders face a prison term of between six months and two years, and a fine of up to S$6,000.

The vehicles used in the offences could also be forfeited.

ICA takes “a serious view” of those who try to enter or depart Singapore illegally, it said.

It will thus “not hesitate to prosecute” offenders.

4 men entered S’pore illegally by boat in May

In May, four men entered Singapore from the sea on a small, fibre-glass craft and landed outside the fence line of Pulau Tekong.

The Indonesians aged from 28 to 50 carried with them 2,700 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The Police Coast Guard detected them and arrested them as they disembarked. They were subsequently charged in court for unlawful entry into Singapore.

Also read: 5 Men Try To Enter S’pore Via Tuas Waters, Get Arrested For Illegal Entry

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.