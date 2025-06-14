Man allegedly tries to leave S’pore illegally inside lorry at Tuas Checkpoint, gets arrested

He was found huddled in a prone position inside the lorry’s cargo compartment.

By - 15 Jun 2025, 2:08 am

Man, lorry driver & attendant arrested at Tuas Checkpoint

A man who allegedly tried to leave Singapore illegally by hiding in a lorry has been arrested.

In a Facebook post on Friday (13 June), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it uncovered the attempted smuggling at Tuas Checkpoint.

Source: Google Maps

Man found huddled inside lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

On Thursday (12 June), a Malaysian-registered lorry that arrived at the checkpoint was directed to undergo enhanced checks.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

Inside the lorry’s cargo compartment, a man was found huddled in a prone position.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

He was arrested, along with the lorry driver and an attendant.

The trio have been referred to ICA’s Enforcement Division for further investigation.

Up to 6 months’ jail & fine for departing S’pore illegally

Departing Singapore illegally without presenting a valid passport is an offence under the Immigration Act 1959.

Those convicted may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$2,000.

Abetting a person to illegally depart Singapore is also an offence. If found guilty, offenders face a prison term of between six months and two years, and a fine of up to S$6,000.

The vehicles used in the offences could also be forfeited.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

ICA takes “a serious view” of those who try to enter or depart Singapore illegally, it said.

It will thus “not hesitate to prosecute” offenders.

4 men entered S’pore illegally by boat in May

In May, four men entered Singapore from the sea on a small, fibre-glass craft and landed outside the fence line of Pulau Tekong.

The Indonesians aged from 28 to 50 carried with them 2,700 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The Police Coast Guard detected them and arrested them as they disembarked. They were subsequently charged in court for unlawful entry into Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.

