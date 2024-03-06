2 men charged for helping attendees enter Taylor Swift show in S’pore without tickets

2 men charged for helping 3 concert-goers attend Taylor Swift show on 4 March

On Wednesday (6 March), 29-year-old Yang Chenguang and 45-year-old Li Xiao Wei received charges for helping three attendees illegally enter one of the recent Taylor Swift shows in Singapore.

Yang allegedly distracted a security officer while Li held onto a turnstile to allow the three individuals to enter the venue.

They have each been charged with one count of aiding three people in cheating the event organiser, Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM).

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the incident in question occurred on Monday (4 March) — the day of Swift’s third show in Singapore.

Charge sheets named three people who entered the concert venue without a ticket, thereby cheating the event organiser:

Shangguan Linmo

Hu Zhijin

Yang Junhao

SPF first received a report about the incident at about 7.40pm on 4 March.

Preliminary investigations revealed that three men aged between 29 and 45 had allegedly facilitated the illegal entry of four individuals — two other men and two women aged 21 and 25.

Two of the men were identified as Yang and Li, with the former having talked to security staff at the Singapore Sports Hub’s entrance to distract them, according to TODAY Online.

Meanwhile, Li allegedly held onto a turnstile at the entrance, allowing three attendees to enter illegally.

TODAY reports the police are investigating the third man who has yet to be charged.

The three individuals named in the charge sheets are among the four attendees police said did not have legitimate tickets.

Public reminded to enter venue with valid ticket

According to TODAY Online, KASM and SPF released a joint statement about the incident.

After last Saturday (2 March), the authorities stepped up security at the Singapore Sports Hub due to the large crowds expected at Swift’s shows.

“KASM and the police will continue to work closely to ensure the safety and security of the public at events at the Singapore Sports Hub,” the statement said.

The police also reminded the public to only purchase tickets and merchandise from authorised sellers.

KASM took the opportunity to thank patrons who came forward with their observations, which helped security and authorities detain the trespassers.

Yang and Li are currently under remand and will return to court next Wednesday (13 March).

Featured image adapted from AEG Presents Asia on Facebook.