Man says S’pore must be rich after spotting garbage truck with the Mercedes logo

Mercedes garbage truck has been on S’pore’s roads since 2019

A man who is apparently not from Singapore was amazed when he saw a garbage truck out and about.

In a post on XiaoHongShu, he concluded that Singapore was a “rich country” as even our garbage trucks are from Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes garbage truck driver gives a thumbs-up

The clip showed a Sembcorp garbage truck making its rounds at an HDB estate in Singapore.

Noting the very recognisable Mercedes logo on its front, the Mandarin-speaking man said he had now “seen the world”.

As the driver gave him a thumbs-up while passing him, he noted that he was even given a greeting.

In his caption, the man said Singapore locals were unwilling to work in jobs like garbage disposal, so migrant workers are hired. He wondered when his country would be able to do this.

Netizens note that truck’s front looks like a bus

The post has gained close to 4,000 likes, with some attributing Singapore’s success to our small size and population.

Some remarked that the truck’s front looked like that of a bus but its body was that of a truck, akin to some sort of “hybrid”.

A netizen from Malaysia appeared unimpressed, saying it “still smells the same”.

Mercedes garbage truck on S’pore roads since 2019

The Mercedes garbage trucks have actually been on Singapore’s roads since 2019.

This is according to a 2020 press release from Daimler Truck, which manufactures trucks under the Mercedes-Benz brand.

Sembcorp, the Singapore-owned company that handles our waste disposal, ordered a Mercedes-Benz Econic waste collection vehicle in 2019 for testing purposes.

It then made its way around Singapore’s streets, said the company on Facebook.

One feature of the Econic is its low cabin, giving drivers a good view of traffic all around as they are always at eye level with other road users. This is “a decisive safety advantage that can save lives”, the company said.

After passing the test, Sembcorp ordered three more Econics. In April 2020, Mercedes said it had handed them over to Sembcorp.

The trucks collect household waste in Singapore’s city centre and Sentosa Island, the company added.

