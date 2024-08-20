Mesh barrier at popular Mt Fuji photo spot removed

Mesh barrier at popular Mount Fuji photo spot next to Lawson removed

Japanese officials have reportedly removed a mesh barrier erected at a popular photo spot overlooking Mount Fuji.

The barrier was erected about three months ago in Fujikawaguchiko, near an iconic Lawson store.

While the mesh was taken down in preparation for a typhoon, town officials say they will not reinstall the mesh unless tourists begin causing disruption again.

Town officials to keep an eye on situation

Citing town officials, Japanese news site Jiji reported that the mesh barrier was removed last Thursday (15 Aug) in light of Typhoon Ampil.

However, because no major tourist-related disruptions have occurred since, the town has decided not to reinstate the mesh.

Although the mesh has been taken down, the poles and wires remain. With this, the town can quickly reinstall the mesh if necessary.

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the town has also made sure that guards are stationed in the area.

A spokesperson said that the town will not reinstall the barrier, as long as tourists continue to behave.

Popular photo spot caused headache for locals

Despite the town benefitting heavily from tourism, officials erected the barrier in May after locals frequently complained about tourists.

In order to get photos, tourists would often cross the road dangerously or block local traffic. Furthermore, locals often complained of tourists littering.

Ranked among the most popular travel destinations, Japan has become even more enticing as the yen weakens. The resulting overtourism has even led many in Japan to consider dual-pricing for foreigners.

